Macy's is one of those retailers that have been holding a Black Friday sale since essentially the dawn of time (before shopping online was even a thing) and consistently delivering bomb deals every time. Quality sweaters and coats for practically nothing? You bet. Discounted underwear from solid brands with inclusive sizing? Sign me up. Every pair of jeans your heart could imagine? The department store is known to offer major deals on a little bit of everything. And this year, Macy's Black Friday 2019 fashion sales, are so good, they'll make you want to revamp your entire wardrobe.

Honestly, someone better hold me back on Black Friday, because my cart is gonna blow up. This year, both in store or online, you can expect significant deals on brands from every different clothing category. The actual Black Friday sales begin on Wednesday, Nov. 27 and last until Saturday, Nov. 30. Some of the doorbuster deals include 40% off various boots, 50% off designer bags, and 30% off dress — and that's just the tip of the iceberg.

Macy's also has countless Black Friday preview deals going on at this moment until Nov. 26, including deals on Tommy Hilfiger, $20 boots, and 60% off coats. Considering there are so many discounts on so many different fashion brands, navigating Macy's Black Friday sale might seem a bit overwhelming. If that is the case for you, I've provided a sampling of some of the Black Friday deals you can take advantage of from right now until Nov. 26.

This red and navy blue Tommy Hilfiger faux fur teddy jacket from is 50% off its original $200 price tag during the Black Friday sale. The coat is exclusive to Macy's, so you won't want to waste any time snagging this baby before it's gone.

This blue leopard print coat by BCBGeneration is on sale for just $120 during Macy's Black Friday sale, $180 less than the $300 it normally retails for. The coat features a button front, notched collar, and flap pockets at the front. It's lined for warmth, but is not too bulky and can be worn over pretty much any outfit.

For just $20, you can cop these over-the-knee boots by ZiGi during the sale. The boots are available in sizes 6 through 11 and come in three different shades: dark gray suede, black smooth, and black suedette. They can be paired with tights and a dress to add a bit of edge to a holiday party outfit, or over skinny jeans for a more casual look.

If you love to wear black, but also love to shine, then this glossy black puffer by Tommy Hilfiger for Macy's is the coat you need this winter. It features a drawstring hood, a full stuffed body of the coat, and a high-shine finish. The best part? It's 50% off during the sale.

(Faux) leather leggings can dress up any outfit in the colder months. These faux leather moto leggings by MICHAEL Michael Kors are 50% off during Macy's Black Friday sale and are available in both petite and straight sizes.

Make sure to hit the Macy's website come Wednesday, Nov. 27 for even more Black Friday fashion deals.