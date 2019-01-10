When it comes to accessorizing, I often reach for something relatively mundane — maybe a unique necklace or a simple, colorful pair of earrings. You know, the usual suspects. But there are some seriously cool phones cases out there that can singlehandedly upgrade your ~lewk~. LuMee's new Duo Vibe phone case, for example, can literally complete your outfit for every single rave, club, house party, and music festival. It lights up to the beat of all your tunes, so it goes without saying that I will definitely be asking for one for my birthday this year.

If you haven't already heard about LuMee's Duo Vibes phone case, it actually produces bright LED lights which flash to any beat of any song. Per LuMee, they simply added a microcontroller, as well as sister components which listen to and measure the loudness and rhythm. That beat is then translated from music to light, using super special software, and regardless if you're at a warehouse party, a concert, or if you're simply watching a cool video, it'll work. To be completely honest, it sounds freakin' awesome, especially if you're all about dancing the night away. I am beyond pumped.

If you can't quite vision what the Duo Vibes would look like in action, check out the demonstration in the video below. As you can see, the case flashes a white light to the beat of the music. This video only lasts 15 seconds, and I'm already dying to get one for myself.

LuMee on YouTube

According to The Verge, the new phone case was originally featured during the 2019 CES (Consumer Electronics Show), which ran from Jan. 8 through Jan. 11 in Las Vegas. So, if you were at CES, you've definitely already seen a live preview of this. #HighKeyJealous.

Light show aside, however, this LuMee phone case isn't totally out of the ordinary. In fact, it's pretty on-brand for them. Like most LuMee phone cases, according to LuMee, it has light strips on the front and back for snapping pics in dimly lit settings, which — spoiler — is why Kim K always manages to take the greatest photos past "golden hour." Yep, the Kardashians use LuMee cases, so if you're looking to get on their 'Gram level, this is yet another reason you'll want one of these.

Anyway, the only bad news is that this case won't fit phones of all shapes and sizes (mine included, unfortunately). In fact, according to The Verge, it will only fit the iPhone X, XS, XS Max, XR, 8, and 8 Plus. Sorry, fellow Android users. Surprisingly, though, the Duo Vibes case will only go for a moderately priced $79.95, and it's set to go on sale this month. Make sure to sign up on the website with your name and email address to find out when it'll officially go on sale, so you can be the first to get one.

I'm always down to dance, so there's no doubt in my mind that a LuMee Duo Vibes phone case would top off any and all of my outfits. This is literally a dance party in the form of a phone case, and I don't know about you, but I seriously can't wait to get one for myself. I'm so ready to rage all day and party all night.