Leggings are pretty much the most versatile article of clothing out there. Whether you want to go on a run, do errands on your day off, or just relax on the couch, leggings are the perfect pants for pretty much any activity (or lack thereof). Right now, you can get Lululemon's fan-favorite leggings for up to $40 off, in addition to an enormous amount of other things on the site. With over 700 items on sale at Lululemon ranging from accessories to sports bras to sweatshirts, you could probably change up your entire activewear wardrobe. The sale is happening on now on Lululemon’s website and ends on Monday, July 13, so get your virtual shopping cart ready.

While Lululemon is known for making workout clothes that are both comfy and efficient, the brand is definitely not known for having sales. Usually, its discounts are limited just to excess stock and Black Friday sales, but not this time around. While there are already so many products listed, Lululemon will continue to add to the sale every day.

But even with hundreds of items to look through, things are selling out pretty quickly. If you don’t have hours to scroll through the pages and pages of clothing, I’ve gathered up some of the best leggings deals on the site. There’s literally no way to know when another Lululemon sale is going to happen, so you should hop on this rare opportunity. Shop some of the Lululemon sale items below.

The Mapped Out High-Rise Tights (original $128, sale $79, Lululemon) are made with mesh in high-sweat areas to keep you cool during your workouts. These leggings have a fold-over card pocket in the back, so you can keep your possessions close and secure. They also come in a super funky cheetah-print pattern, which is just a cherry on top.

Sadly, leggings are generally not considered professional, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get the same comfort when you’re at the office. These Urban Strides Super High-Rise Pants (original $118, sale $89, Lululemon) are made to be just as cozy as your favorite lounge leggings while giving you a very tailored look.

Sheer camo — need I say more? The Sheer Will High-Rise Tights (original $148, sale $79, Lululemon) gives you the classic pattern while keeping you from overheating.

If you’re getting ready for your winter activities, the Keep the Heat Thermal Tight (original $128, sale $89, Lululemon) has a wool-blend base layer that wicks moisture away and keeps you warm at the same time. No matter how sweaty you get, these leggings will stay comfortable.

The Groove Pant Flare (original $98, sale $69, Lululemon) brings a bell-bottom look to workout leggings. The classic, skin-hugging legging look can get a bit boring, so shake up your workout wardrobe with these funky bottoms.

If you can't seem to beat the heat, this one’s for you. The Invigorate High-Rise Crop (original $118, sale $89, Lululemon) is made with Lululemon’s fastest drying fabric for your most intense workouts on the hottest days.

Leggings with front pockets are the actual dream. And you can achieve that dream with the Train Free Super High-Rise Tight (original $118, sale $89, Lululemon). The pockets are made to hold your phone close and prevent bounce, so you still can run easily, without fear of anything falling out.

The Pace Rival High-Rise Crop (original $88, sale $69, Lululemon) comes in a firetruck red, which is likely a bold change of pace from the other pairs of black leggings crowding your drawers. These are made specifically to keep you feeling good from your sprints to your stretching.

For yoga, the Wunder Under Crop High-Rise (original $88, sale $69, Lululemon) is designed with as few seams as possible for the most comfortable fit. The bottom hem is also scalloped to make your look even more unique and fashionable.

While you can work out in these leggings, the Align Pant Camo Engineered Print bottoms (original $118, sale $79, Lululemon) are made with Lululemon’s softest fabric, so you may just want to curl up on the couch after putting these on.