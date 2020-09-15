Since its founding in 1998, Lululemon has been one of the most popular activewear brands on the market, and now, it’s becoming more a bit more inclusive. Lululemon is extending its size range to size 20. Currently, the brand only goes up to size 14 for most pieces, but you’ll be able to shop for the extended size range starting at the end of September 2020. It’s an exciting move by the activewear brand, albeit a long time coming.

“This is an important step forward for Lululemon, and I'm excited that later this month, we will start to offer some of our core styles in sizes zero to 20, and this is just the beginning,” CEO Calvin McDonald said in a conference call on Sept. 8 to discuss quarterly earnings. “By the end of 2021, the majority of our women's assortment will be available in our more inclusive size range.” Although it’s unclear exactly which styles will be first available in the extended range, it’s likely you’ll be able to grab a pair of Lululemon’s iconic yoga pants and sports bras in the new sizes incredibly soon.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lululemon’s change is especially necessary after the controversies the brand has faced in the past. In 2013, its founder Chip Wilson faced backlash after saying that some women’s bodies “just don’t actually work” for Lululemon’s clothes, according to Business Insider. Though he later apologized for that statement and resigned as chairman that year, the extension of Lululemon’s size range is the first concrete step the athleisure brand has taken to be more size-inclusive.

2020 has been a big year for Lululemon. Since April, the brand has experienced a 20% sales increase, and in March, it announced a $2 million COVID-19 relief fund for its store ambassadors. “The newly created Ambassador Relief Fund will help these small business owners to cover basic operating costs, [and] support them in getting back on their feet as we recover, together,” Chief Brand Officer Nikki Neuburger told Bustle.

You’ll be able to shop the extended sizes both online and at open Lululemon stores come the end of September. I can only hope that Meghan Markle’s go-to Align leggings are included in the first drop — and don't sell out immediately.