Katy Keene is going to receive quite the warm welcome from the other Archieverse characters. Before she takes center stage on her own series in February, Lucy Hale will guest star on Riverdale as Katy Keene. She'll be introduced through a crossover episode that has Riverdale's Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes) traveling to New York City for a college interview. While there, she'll hang out with her old friend Katy giving audiences the chance to meet her before diving into her spinoff show, Katy Keene. The Riverdale crossover episode is set for Wednesday, Feb. 5, the day before Katy Keene premieres.

Executive produicers Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Michael Grassi said in a statement:

Before Katy Keene officially premieres, we all thought it would be super-fun to do a crossover that took Veronica to Katy's world—New York City—and established Katy in the Riverdale universe. For our first Riverdale/Katy crossover, we couldn't be more excited that it's old friends Veronica and Katy—Cami and Lucy—having fun and heart-to-hearts!

Katy Keene is set in New York City five years after Riverdale. It follows aspiring fashion designer Katy who chases her dreams alongside her friends Jorge Lopez/Ginger (Jonny Beauchamp) and Pepper Smith (Julia Chan). Veronica's trip to the Big Apple won't be the only Riverdale/Katy Keene crossover. In fact, one of Katy's other friends and a Katy Keene series regular is Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray) who moves to New York City to follow her dreams of being a music superstar.

Aguirre-Sacasa tweeted about Veronica and Katy's friendship2 along with a photo from on set. The photo shows a shot of Mendes as Veronica on set, and (if you look very closely) you can spot Hale's reflection in the mirror.

This crossover episode will feature Katy in the Riverdale timeline. There's no word yet on whether or not more Riverdale characters in addition to Josie will make an appearance in Katy Keene's future timeline. But one thing is certain: it would be fun to get a peek at what Archie and the gang are up to five years down the line. Fans can hope they're treated to even more crossovers as Riverdale and Katy Keene continue.

The crossover episode airs Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 8 p.m. ET, and Katy Keene premieres Thursday, Feb. 6 at 8 p.m. ET, on The CW.