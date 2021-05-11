Like any star who’s been in the spotlight since their teen years, Louis Tomlinson had a pretty public hair evolution. Directioners saw him embrace just about every ‘do: from the Justin Bieber swoop and artsy-guy-in-a-beanie look to mature, tousled strands and vintage, rocker cuts. But his hair was never quite as long as bandmate and old friend Harry Styles', whose long mop peaked at shoulder-length heights in 2015. Now, the roles are reversed: Styles’ ‘do is short while he films his new role in the historical romance movie My Policeman, while Louis Tomlinson’s new long hair is the talk of the town.

Tomlinson’s brunette mane has come a long way since making its public debut on the UK’s X Factor in 2010, and over the last decade, Directioners have noticed every last change in its appearance. Overall, the “Walls” singer has kept his natural color (save for that one time he died it red for charity, which is so sweet and hilarious), but he mixes it up with a new cut every now and then. So, when stans saw a May 2021 video of Tomlinson discussing his upcoming tour, they had to do a serious double-take. To their surprise, the 29-year-old heartthrob’s ‘do is currently long enough to wear in a legit ponytail.

Since his reality TV days a decade ago, Tomlinson hasn’t been seen with long long hair — which is why this new style left so many fans shook AF. Of course, long-time Directioners were especially emotional over the fact that Tomlinson said goodbye to the shears at a time when Styles, his fellow 1D veteran, is keeping his hair relatively short.

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

But fans on Twitter weren't complaining.

In fact, some fans were just as hyped about Tomlinson's new hair as they were for his upcoming world tour, slated to kick off in February 2022.

In support of the pop singer's 2020 debut solo album Walls, the world tour will be Tomlinson's first as a standalone artist. He was supposed to tour in 2021, but postponed all shows due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dates for the 2022 North America, UK, Europe, and Australia shows were announced, but, as of May 2021, the South American leg of the tour is still postponed. Fingers crossed that Tommo's still rocking his lengthy locks at that point!