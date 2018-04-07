I've often wondered why there have to be so many barriers to engaging in cunnilingus confidently. It's 2018. We can send cars into space. We should have sexier technology for cunnilingus than the same latex sheet that the dentist uses to perform a tooth extraction. Why doesn't this technology exist? Turns out, it will. This summer, there will be a new product on the market that keeps oral sex hygienic and safe, while also keeping it sexy. Introducing Lorals, the world's first latex lingerie. These smartly designed panties actually enable you to keep your panties on when engaging in cunnilingus or analingus — and look good doing it. What more could anyone ask for?

The unique design of Lorals enables people with vaginas to confidently have oral sex, regardless of whether they showered that day, just got back from a work out, or have their period. It's also pending FDA approval for the prevention of STIs.

The name for Lorals comes from blending the words: Love Oral Always. In an interview with Bustle, Melanie Cristol, the company's founder and CEO, said that she wanted to create a product that allowed people to have uninhibited intimate experiences after she felt self-conscious about engaging in oral sex on a romantic vacation.

Lorals on YouTube

"Everything about the situation was set up for a no-holds-barred incredibly intimate experience, and I was with someone I loved and trusted," Cristol told Bustle. "But then in the moment, I found myself saying no to oral sex, even though I really wanted to say yes."

She said that a dental dam felt unsexy and saran wrap would be uncomfortable. Seeing that her options were limited, she realized that there needed to be a product that would both turn her on and give her the coverage and protection she needed. Enter: Lorals.

Lorals on YouTube

Engaging in cunnilingus sounds confusing if you're thinking about this product as normal underwear. But Lorals are designed for a single use. The latex looks and feels like lingerie, but is as thin as a condom to maximize pleasure and sensation. According to Cristol, this technological design is something that has never been done before.

The FDA has not yet approved Lorals as a method of STI prevention, although the underwear was manufactured using the FDA's recommended materials and standards. The product is in the process of moving through the process of FDA clearance, and afterward, it will be able to be marketed as a product that prevents STDS.

Lorals is currently available for pre-sale, coming in at $25 for a pack of four. The product will ship out in August 2018, according to their Indiegogo funding page. Cristol has plans to create a product that's specifically for STI-protection, make a wider range of sizes, and include different color options.

In the meantime until Lorals are released, ensuring that you and your partners have a clean bill of health and are communicating before having sex with new partners will enable you to experiment with engaging in all forms of sex fearlessly.

Of course, nobody should ever feel like very human issues like body odor or taste are a problem in the first place, but as long as we are healing from our social conditioning, some of us could use a little help. While its FDA approval is pending, Lorals sounds like a great way to experiment with cunnilingus under a ton of different circumstances, without a trace of self-consciousness.

Releasing those inhibitions sounds like a challenge to me!

Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.

Check out the “Best of Elite Daily” stream in the Bustle App for more stories just like this!