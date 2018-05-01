LOLA's New "Sex By LOLA" Sexual Health Line Features 3 Products Under $15
Menstrual care brand LOLA, which delivers subscription boxes of organic tampons and pads to customers' doors, has launched a new line of contraception and sexual health products. LOLA's new "Sex by LOLA" sexual health line is not only gynecologist-approved, but also has an accessible price-point: Each product is under $15.
The line launched May 1 with three products: ultra thin lubricated condoms, personal lubricant, and cleansing wipes. LOLA's mission since the start has been about transparency with chemicals and ingredients, offering detailed lists of what its products contain. And LOLA wants to add sexual health products to its repertoire, changing up the status-quo of these products' standards in the past.
"The products we, as women, have historically turned to in our sex lives are not only vague when it comes to their ingredients (which end up inside our bodies!), but have been aggressively marked towards men and their desires," LOLA says. "'Sex by LOLA' delivers the sensation and reliability women deserve, without irritating additives or mystery ingredients."
With "Sex by LOLA," each product has its ingredients listed, and contain natural ingredients such as aloe, bamboo, and flower extract in the various new products. The three new items all do not have parabens or synthetic materials – which, when you're applying or using these products internally, you want to be sure you know what's going inside of your body.
You can purchase products from the new sexual health on mylola.com bundled in either a subscription box or sold individually. If you purchase a subscription box, you can tailor it to your own needs, including the frequency of delivery and the contents inside of the box. Switch it up if you'd like, or get a consistent box of items you need for either your menstrual cycle, reproductive health, or both.
Here is a breakdown of each individual new product:
Ultra Thin Lubricated Condoms
$11
, $https://www.mylola.com/
These natural rubber latex condoms from LOLA are locally-sourced and made with cornstarch powder and silicone oil. They're made without parabens, GMOs, synthetic flavor, and fragrance. You can purchase a box of 12 condoms for $10 with a subscription box, or buy for $11 for a single set.
Personal Lubricant
$14
, $https://www.mylola.com/
LOLA's design for lubricant is to optimize minimal mess and be easy-to-use. The pump system is similar to that of foundations and makeup mists, which just require the user to pump down. From LOLA: "Our unique, hypoallergenic water-based formula is made with organic aloe leaf juice, which perfectly mimics natural feminine moisture to increase pleasure while maintaining a health pH balance." You can purchase one 1.7-ounce bottle for $13 with a subscription box, or buy for $14 for a single bottle.
Cleansing Wipes
$11
, $https://www.mylola.com/
These cleansing wipes are gynecologist-approved and are made with bamboo and water, which provides a natural cleaning experience, as well as keeping your pH balance under control. LOLA says you can "use these wipes to freshen up during the day or for post-sex clean-up." You won't find alcohol, parabens, synthetic preservatives, or fragrance in this product. You can purchase a box of 12 wipes for $10 with a subscription box, or buy for $11 for a single set.
LOLA's transparency about its menstrual products and new reproductive health products are a step in the right direction for feminine care products. People with vaginas deserve to know what is in the products that go into their bodies and blood streams.
Knowing the ingredients and materials that enter your body can only help to have a more enjoyable and pleasurable sexual experience, if you're not worrying about harsh chemicals getting inside of you. Check out more about LOLA's new line here.