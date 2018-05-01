Menstrual care brand LOLA, which delivers subscription boxes of organic tampons and pads to customers' doors, has launched a new line of contraception and sexual health products. LOLA's new "Sex by LOLA" sexual health line is not only gynecologist-approved, but also has an accessible price-point: Each product is under $15.

The line launched May 1 with three products: ultra thin lubricated condoms, personal lubricant, and cleansing wipes. LOLA's mission since the start has been about transparency with chemicals and ingredients, offering detailed lists of what its products contain. And LOLA wants to add sexual health products to its repertoire, changing up the status-quo of these products' standards in the past.

"The products we, as women, have historically turned to in our sex lives are not only vague when it comes to their ingredients (which end up inside our bodies!), but have been aggressively marked towards men and their desires," LOLA says. "'Sex by LOLA' delivers the sensation and reliability women deserve, without irritating additives or mystery ingredients."

With "Sex by LOLA," each product has its ingredients listed, and contain natural ingredients such as aloe, bamboo, and flower extract in the various new products. The three new items all do not have parabens or synthetic materials – which, when you're applying or using these products internally, you want to be sure you know what's going inside of your body.

You can purchase products from the new sexual health on mylola.com bundled in either a subscription box or sold individually. If you purchase a subscription box, you can tailor it to your own needs, including the frequency of delivery and the contents inside of the box. Switch it up if you'd like, or get a consistent box of items you need for either your menstrual cycle, reproductive health, or both.

Here is a breakdown of each individual new product:

LOLA's transparency about its menstrual products and new reproductive health products are a step in the right direction for feminine care products. People with vaginas deserve to know what is in the products that go into their bodies and blood streams.

Knowing the ingredients and materials that enter your body can only help to have a more enjoyable and pleasurable sexual experience, if you're not worrying about harsh chemicals getting inside of you. Check out more about LOLA's new line here.