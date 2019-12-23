When the first Star Wars was cast in the mid-1970s, it wasn't a prestige film. But after 42 years, Star Wars is an institution — something actors and actresses watched as children and something they aspire to be in as adults. This is why the sequel trilogy has been a virtual festival of cameos, with stars from all walks of life trying to slide in. From Prince William and Prince Harry to Ed Sheeran, everyone is trying to sneak in on-screen. Warning: Spoilers for Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker follow. That being said, it should surprise no one that Lin-Manuel Miranda is in Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker. He's one of many cameo appearances in the film.

This isn't Miranda's first association with Star Wars' sequel trilogy. The Broadway musical star was peaking in popularity in 2014 and 2015 with the explosion of Hamilton: An American Musical on Broadway. With the new trilogy just getting off the ground, J.J. Abrams had hired John Williams, the esteemed composer of the first six films, to create the soundtracks to the next three.

But Williams wasn't willing to do one scene: the bar, which was a retread/homage to his famous scene in Mos Eisley. So Abrams asked Miranda if he would like to take a crack at it. The result was a fun little song called "Jabba Flow."

SWarchives on YouTube

The new song was so successful, Abrams brought Miranda back again for the third film, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, to do another number. But there's a catch. Unlike Star Wars: The Force Awakens, where everyone was eager to say Miranda wrote the Cantina song, this time, no one has confirmed which number is his.

Some theorize Miranda's tweet suggests it's the one playing at the planetary celebration where Rey runs into Lando for the first time. It's got a good beat, it's danceable, and it's the one song unlike anything else on the soundtrack. (Also, it's the only one not up on Disney Vevo currently, while everything else on the soundtrack is both up and credited to John Williams.)

But others think Miranda might have had a hand in the party scene at the end, and for a good reason. That's the scene where Miranda also turns up as a character.

Fans might not notice him, but he's visible towards the end of the big celebration. The camera hones in on Rey, Finn, and Poe sharing their final embrace having brought down the first order. But those who look around will note Miranda can be seen just off to one side.

Miranda isn't the only cameo, but he is the most obvious, confirming him officially as part of the Resistance. Alexander Hamilton would be proud.