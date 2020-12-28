Harry Styles made a huge fashion statement with his December 2020 Vogue cover. While most of the internet was in awe of his gorgeous, floor-length Gucci gown, conservative commentator Candace Owens didn't approve, saying it was an "outright attack" on "manly men." Stars like Jameela Jamil, Olivia Wilde, and Lucy Hale defended the singer's decision to wear a dress and encouraged everyone to do as they please. Now, Styles' former One Direction bandmate Liam Payne has joined the conversation, and fans will be happy to hear he's on his friend's side. Everyone needs to hear Liam Payne's quote defending Harry Styles for wearing a dress because it's so supportive.

On Sunday, Dec. 27, Payne appeared on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, and at one point, the conversation led to Styles' Vogue cover. "I mean, what did you make of it when you saw him on the cover of Vogue?" the presenter asked Payne.

"Oh I thought it was great," the singer replied. "I think he’s enjoying himself and he’s free to do as he wishes. And you know I just think that people don’t need to be so bothered about stuff. There’s been a lot more stuff going on this year than whether or not he’s wearing the right clothes in someone else’s mind."

Watch Payne praise Styles below.

Payne is totally right: There's no room for any negativity in 2020. He commended Styles for ignoring the noise. "He’s never really lost himself, even in spite of everything," Payne said.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fans couldn't get over Payne being so supportive of Styles even after all these years.

Payne is the latest celebrity to side with Styles after Owens made her controversial comments about his Vogue cover on Nov. 14. Days after she criticized Styles and asked everyone to "bring back manly men," Jamil clapped back at Owens, saying Styles is "plenty manly because manly is whatever you want it to be."

Wilde, who is directing Styles' upcoming movie Don't Worry Darling, had a very straightforward response for Owens. "You're pathetic," Wilde wrote to her.

Scrubs actor Zach Braff, Lord of the Rings star Elijah Wood, and singer Sara Bareilles also defended Styles by saying he should do whatever he wants and haters should mind their own business.

At the end of the day, all the nice comments drown out the negativity. It's nice to see so many famous faces stick up for Styles, especially his own bandmates.