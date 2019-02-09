You're not the only one who's still struggling to wrap your mind around the fact that there's a new Mrs. Hemsworth in town. After tying the knot with Liam Hemsworth in December 2018, Miley Cyrus decided to take a more traditional route after wedding longtime love Liam Hemsworth. According to his latest interview, Liam Hemsworth's reaction to Miley Cyrus taking his last name includes the sweetest backstory, and the whole thing is pretty much guaranteed to make you swoon.

On Friday, Feb. 8, the Aussie actor made an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan, and the conversation inevitably turned towards married life with Miley Cyrus. After all, the pair secretly tied the knot back in December, meaning that they're definitely still in peak honeymoon mode just over a month later. When the hosts asked Hemsworth about newlywed life with "Miley Cyrus," he corrected them, saying it's "Miley Ray Hemsworth now, actually."

He clarified, "She will still be obviously known as Miley Cyrus, but she took my name, which is great. That was honestly one of the best things about it. I didn't ask her to take my name, but she was like, 'No, of course I'm taking your name.'" Pretending to hold back tears, he then re-enacted, with a choked-up demeanor, his emotional response that'll have you swooning in the corner: "I’m like, 'That’s awesome. That’s really good.'" Take a look for yourself, below.

TBH, it's hard to wrap my mind around the "Can't Be Tamed" songstress pulling a Hailey Baldwin/Beiber and going by "Miley Hemsworth" now, and Hemsworth admits that the new moniker has also been an a bit of an adjustment — although he can't seem to stop referring to her as his "wife."

"I just have her as ‘Wife’ in my phone now," the actor admitted to hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.

While the couple have arguably had a few bumps on the road to their happily ever after, it sounds like it's been smooth sailing in the months since. While making their debut as husband and wife at the G’Day USA Black Tie Gala on Sunday, Jan. 27, the 29-year-old previously called Cyrus his "beautiful wife" and a "sweet, sweet angel." You know, just in case you need further proof that these lovebirds are #RelationshipGoals. Unsurprisingly, it turns out that they started their newlywed life with a wedding ceremony that was just as special and meaningful as they'd always dreamed.

"We never wanted to do anything too extravagant or big," Hemsworth told the hosts. "We find the whole thing kind of embarrassing. We know how we feel about each other, but we just wanted to do something simple and organic, just basically with immediate family. But it was a really nice day."

It's only been a few weeks since the pair tied the knot, and they're definitely still in the throes of honeymoon bliss — at least, according to a thirsty AF comment Hemsworth left on Miley's Instagram late Friday night.

After Cyrus took to the social media app on Feb. 8, to share a photo of herself looking all kinds of hot in a black sequined minidress with her hair and makeup looking on fleek, the Isn't It Romantic star headed to the comments section to bask in her perfection.

"Good god 🙌🏼."

Cyrus, er, Mrs. Hemsworth, has yet to publicly respond to her husband's flirty comment, but judging by the fact that he calls her nicknames like "sweet, sweet angel," it sounds like married life definitely agrees with this happy couple.