Have you ever stumbled upon a photo of a celebrity and immediately wondered what they were thinking in that very moment? In Elite Daily’s series, I Can Explain…, we’re asking celebrities to revisit their most memorable photos and tell us exactly what was going on in their heads. Whether they open up about an iconic look or a hilarious red carpet incident, we’re traveling back in time to find out what really went down.

YouTuber, singer, and former Viner Lele Pons has a lot of hair — enough to cover her entire back. But her hair is, quite frankly, nothing compared to the wig she wore as Rapunzel for Halloween this past year. The extensions — which are obvious in this photo of Lele Pons and Paris Hilton from an A-list Halloween party — completely took over her body and brought the look to a whole new level.

Though all I want to talk about is that wig, Pons tells me about her makeup collaboration with Tarte Cosmetics. When there's a break in the exciting collab news and I bring up the Halloween pic, she immediately jumps into the story behind the costume. It all started in Margot Robbie's bathroom (casual) during the Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood star's Halloween celebration.

Pons says she was on line for the bathroom, "but the whole line was my hair," she laughs. Hilton, a friend of Pons', saw her on line and lost it over the costume. "She was obsessed with it," Pons says. The wig got the attention of the biggest celebs at the party, too. "People were taking pictures of it," she says. "[Isla Fisher] came up to me and she was like, ‘I love your costume! Can you please take a picture with me?’ Not [as a fan], she didn’t know who I was, she took a picture with the hair. Just me and her holding the hair. Even Emma Roberts was like, ‘I love your hair!’ I was just like, ‘I love you.’"

Pons says the Rapunzel wig was around 12 feet long (her sound person made it for her. "Makes no sense," she laughs), which meant a lot of weight on Pons' head, and a lot of people trying — and failing — to maneuver around her. "It was just falling," she says. "I was talking and people were stepping on it!"

Rapunzel isn't Pons' favorite Disney princess, though. That award goes to Mulan. "She's super dope," Pons says, because she's all about girl power and female empowerment. But Pons didn't choose Rapunzel just for her hair. Her uncle, singer and actor Chayanne, voices Flynn Rider in the Spanish version of the movie.

Check out how seamlessly Pons pulled off the Rapunzel look — no rescue from a tower necessary: