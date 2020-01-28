Less than 48 hours after the shocking death of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, LeBron James shared an emotional tribute in his honor. On Instagram, James shared his heartbreak and made a promise to keep Bryant's legacy off the court alive. LeBron James' Instagram tribute to Kobe Bryant has fans everywhere feeling so emotional.

On Sunday, Jan. 26, Bryant, Gianna and seven others died in a helicopter crash, stunning the world. While celebrities, athletes, and fans from all walks of life quickly took to social media to share stories of Bryant and how he impacted their lives, James waited a beat in order to try and articulate the pain he is feeling. He included a series of priceless photos that summed up his relationship with Bryant.

James not only wrote about his friendship, bond, and brotherhood with Bryant, but put the main focus on Bryant's legacy off the court: His wife, Vanessa, and daughters, Natalia, Bianka, and Capri.

In his post, James revealed he had spoken with Bryant the morning of the fatal accident. "Didn’t think for one bit in a million years that would be the last conversation we’d have," James wrote. "I’m heartbroken and devastated my brother!!"

James concluded the post with his promise to continue Bryant's legacy.

"It’s my responsibility to put this sh*t on my back and keep it going!!" James wrote. "Please give me the strength from the heavens above and watch over me! I got US here! There’s so much more I want to say but just can’t right now because I can’t get through it! Until we meet again my brother!!"

James message resonated with thousands, including Jamie Foxx who thanked him for writing such a powerful post. "My god bro sooo beautiful," Fox commented. "Hard to accept this ..... but thank u a billion for this post. We all need it!!! Big love."

Hours before Bryant's untimely death, James broke Bryant's career NBA points record. It was a milestone Bryant publicly congratulated James on, tweeting, "Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames. Much respect my brother."

While the world continues to mourn the loss of Bryant and his daughter, tributes like James' shine a light on the incredible legacy Bryant left behind.