Now that it actually feels like sweater weather is well underway, I've been actively swapping out my patio season sips and bites in favor of PSLs and cozy soups. IMHO, there's no combination quite like a grilled cheese sandwich and a bowl of steaming tomato soup to dip it in, and Lay's newest snack creation promises to deliver the best of both worlds in chip form. Leave the spoon and napkins at home, because Lay’s New Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup-flavored chips will let you indulge your tastebuds with this satisfying combination on the go.

As someone who grew up chasing bites of gooey grilled cheese with sips of tomato soup during the coldest months of the year, I was stoked to learn that Lay's is throwing it back to the timeless lunch combo this fall with its newest chips offering. As much as it's hard to beat the real thing, there is something to be said for the convenience of being able to mimic your favorite comfort foods in snack form. Let's be real: Who would prefer to make the grilled cheese and hot soup and tote it around with you when you could simply reach into a bag and grab a handful of these bad boys?

According to the company, each of these tomato soup and grilled cheese sandwich-inspired chips will feature a "dynamic combination of tomato taste and buttery cheese with underlying creamy and toasted notes, reminiscent of one of America’s favorite homemade meals," which honestly makes it sound like it'll be your new go-to fall snack.

Courtesy of Lay's

Per press materials, the snack company will drop the Lay's Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup chips at stores nationwide on Oct. 21, so I'd make sure to plan your groceries run and stock up sooner rather than later as this offering is only available for a limited time. They'll be retailing for $3.49 for a 7.75-ounce bag of cozy fall goodness, so yes, I'm happy to announce that you'll be getting your grilled cheese and tomato soup fix at just a fraction of the regular cost. It's a win-win situation.

I'd also recommend that chip enthusiasts mark their calendars for Oct. 21 for another reason, as the company will be launching its "Gotta Have Lay's" campaign on that day. What that means for you is that you can enter into the running to score free Lay's for a year, and the fact that they'll be picking five winners every day means that there's actually a decent chance that you could walk away with 365 days' worth of snacks. All you have to do is head to www.GottaHaveLays.com and upload a photo of yourself posing with the chips' new packaging design, and you could be one of the 200 lucky snack aficionados who walks away with the more than 10,000 free bags of potato chips that are on offer.

Again, all this chip-tastic magic will go down starting on Oct. 21, so I'd mark your calendars if you're in the mood to upgrade your snack game this season.