It's time to celebrate the return of Lay's Cheddar Bacon Mac & Cheese chips, because the ultimate comfort food is finally back on store shelves. These crispy chips will be you new go-to snack to get you through the winter. Don't wait too long to gab a bag, though, since they won't be around forever.

A Sam's Club rep says the returning Cheddar Bacon Mac & Cheese Chips flavor is available in participating Sam's Club locations for a limited time. According to Lay's, the last time these chips returned was for a short time this past summer, during the Lay's Smiles campaign. With the cold weather coming, it's the perfect time for this comfort food to make its return.

The limited-edition product has added flavors of the comfort food dish, thanks to what's listed in the ingredients as "Cheddar Bacon Mac & Cheese Seasoning." Available exclusively at Sam's Club, a 15.25-ounce bag of chips will cost you $3.45.

Courtesy of Sam's Club

There's another cheesy Lay's flavor that was recently introduced this year. Lay's launched its Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup Chips on Oct. 21. The product, which is also a limited-edition item, features another hearty food pairing that has arrived just in time for the colder days of winter, combining tomato soup with grilled cheese. For $3.49, you can get a 7.75-ounce bag of chips at participating retailers while supplies last.

If you're craving more mac and cheese goodies after chowing down on Lay's Cheddar Bacon Mac & Cheese Chips, you can also pick up the Member's Mark Mac 'N Cheese Flatbread Pizza while you're shopping at Sam's Club. The meal literally brings mac and cheese to your pizza. The flatbread crust is topped with crunchy bacon bits, mozzarella, elbow macaroni, and a creamy cheese sauce. The pack costs $9.98 for the pack of two flatbreads. The product will only be available until the end of the year, so make sure to grab a few packs of these while you can. With all the new comfort food available, winter movie nights at home are about to be tasty AF.