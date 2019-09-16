Latinx Media Didn't Have A Place For Me, So I Created One

This essay is part of Más Que Suficiente, More Than Enough, an Elite Daily series that celebrates the parts of Latinx culture that make each writer proud of their identity. In this piece, Emperifollá Editorial Director Frances Solá Santiago explores how not seeing herself reflected in Latinx media compelled her to start her site. Para leer este ensayo en español, desliza hacia abajo.

A few years ago, my grandmother was taken to the emergency room after she fainted in the middle of the Sunday service. At the hospital, she lay on her bed, taking a nap from the day’s exhaustive bloodwork and tests, when my mom told her, “Mami, the pastor is coming to see you and pray for you.” My abuela nodded her head, reached her arms out, and told my mom, “Dame el polvo y el lipstick que viene visita.”

At 85, she would never let a stranger see her without her polvo Maja, clip-on earrings, and $2 Walgreens nude lipstick — the starter pack for all emperifollá women in Puerto Rico — even in the hospital.

The women in my family also followed in Abuela’s footsteps, always emperifollás — a term used in Spanish to define something or someone that’s decorated or dressed ostentatiously. On Christmas Eve, we’d all get dressed up in our finest tela just to party in someone’s sala. When it came time to take a photo, all my tías would reach for their bags, saying, “Wait, I need lipstick.” They’d then take out their compact, put on their finest shade of red, pink, or nude, and brush off the night’s oil off their faces. Their bembas were then ready for a photo that’d most likely end up framed on their own salas.

I subscribed to this lifestyle almost instinctively, thanks to my mother. As the youngest of 10 siblings raised by a single mother, my mami grew up with few resources. She recalls waking up at 4 a.m. to catch the 4:30 a.m. bus that took her from the mountains of Caguas to Rio Piedras, 14 miles away, to get to her 7 a.m. class at the University of Puerto Rico. Yet she never showed up without her hair and makeup done. Years later, when she divorced my dad, my mami dyed her hair from blonde to strawberry red and started wearing more lipstick, more hoop earrings, more heels — always more. As a 9 year old, I witnessed my mother undergo a revival in the middle of a crisis, thanks to her emperifollá mindset. Her love of style became a tool to rise above her circumstances because, as long as she was dressed to the nines, life hadn’t beat her up.

The author's mother. Courtesy of Frances Solá Santiago

But while I grew up in a matriarchy of incredibly powerful and stylish women, I always aspired to be something different. I wanted to be chic like the Parisian women I read about on fashion blogs, always trading my luscious curly hair for straighter styles as camouflage. Fashion media, even its Latinx counterparts, always sold a stereotype of what Latinx should look and dress like, molded after celebrities like Jennifer Lopez and Sofia Vergara. I saw this in the magazines my mom collected, like Imagen or Vanidades, but I also digested it from the fashion behemoths I admired. The true diversity of Latinx experiences — and the way we innately gravitated towards style — was absent from this mainstream narrative.

All of that changed in 2018, when I read the essay “The Joy of Always Being Emperifollá” in ELLE, by Puerto Rican writer Laia García. García wrote, “A few years ago I remember looking around at all the women in my extended family, drinking their Medalla beers in casual jean shorts and halter tops and tall espadrille wedges [...] and thinking how obvious it was that all these women had made me.”

For the first time, I found a fashion writer who celebrated the uniquely beautiful women of my family and island; who acknowledged that, in Puerto Rico, style emerges in the streets by the women in dubis, the men in guayaberas, the mami that doesn’t go out without at least some polvo on her face, and the abuela who refuses to step down from her heels, even if she’s 80.

Courtesy Maridelis Morales Rosado

At 24, I had gathered enough examples of the emperifollá lifestyle to understand that fashion and beauty are not merely complements for our community. They are ingrained in our identities. All of these experiences led me to start the digital site and community Emperifollá, alongside Bianca Nieves, Maridelis Morales Rosado, Andrea Devoto, and Stephanie Stoddard Cortés. Launched in May 2019, Emperifollá seeks to tell the stories of the Latinx community from the lens of fashion and beauty to pay tribute to the women who taught us how to use clothing, makeup, and skincare as tools of self-care and empowerment.

From the first meeting we had, our pitches always involved an anecdote of someone’s tía, mom, or abuela teaching her a beauty trick from el campo or a piece of advice about being antes muerta que sencilla — better dead than simple. Our interviews — featuring women like Allure executive beauty editor Jessica Chia, beauty publicist Danielle Alvarez, and New York Times journalist Sandra E. García — are similar to the visits I paid my tías as a child. They always welcome us with a cafecito, we talk in-depth about how we manage our curly hair in humidity, how to take care of our plants, and how we’ve always had to prove our identity to the world.

With Sandra García, we explored how she reclaimed her hoop earrings to assert herself as a Black Dominican woman. With Danielle Alvarez, we dug deep into the social narratives that made her hate her curly hair, only to have her embrace it by age 30. With Jessica Chia, we talked about how style is a tool for her to embrace her Chinese, Puerto Rican, and Mexican heritage. We’ve also published essays about the generational bridges fashion can build and the powerful symbols used in the #RickyRenuncia protests. We’ve also talked to women like Regina Merson, founder of beauty brand Reina Rebelde, about how growing up in Guadalajara led her to start the only Latinx-owned beauty brand at Target. And, our editorials, like At Abuela’s House, highlight the scenarios and traditions we grew up with through a modern-day lens.

To me, Emperifollá — the site and lifestyle — has been the key to assert my identity as a Puerto Rican woman. With each story, I go back to that day at the hospital, when my abuela wanted to do her makeup even with an IV hooked to her arm. All I could think at that moment was, “Ay, cristo, I was really bred to be emperifollá.”

Los medios latinos nunca me reflejaban, así que creé un espacio para mi misma

Hace un par de años, mi abuela fue a la sala de emergencias después de desmayarse durante la servicio de la iglesia. En el hospital, mientras descansaba en la cama, luego de un día de laboratorios y análisis de sangre, mi mamá le dijo: “Mami, el pastor viene a verte y orar por ti”. Mi abuela asintió, levantó sus brazos y le dijo a mi mamá: “Dame el polvo y el pintalabios que viene visita”.

A los 85 años, mi abuela nunca hubiese dejado que un desconocido la viera sin su polvo Maja, pendientes de clip y labial de color piel que compró en Walgreens por $2 — el kit básico de todas las mujeres emperifollás en Puerto Rico — aunque estuviera en el hospital.

Las mujeres de mi familia siempre seguimos los pasos de mi abuela, siempre emperifollás — maquilladas o vestidas ostentosamente. En la Noche Buena, nos vestíamos en nuestras mejores telas para festejar en la sala de algún familiar. Cuando llegaba la hora de tomar una foto, todas mis tías corrían hacia sus bolsos, diciendo: “Espera, necesito mi labial”. Enseguida, sacaban el polvo para absorber el aceite que se había acumulado en sus mejillas y se ponían labial rojo, rosado o color piel. Así sus bembas estaban listas para una foto que, lo más probable, terminaría enmarcada en sus propias salas.

Me suscribí a este estilo de vida casi instintivamente, gracias a mi madre. Siendo la menor de 10 hijos criados por una madre soltera, mi mami creció sin muchos recursos. Ella recuerda despertarse a las 4 a.m. para llegar al autobús de las 4:30 a.m., que la llevaba desde las montañas de Caguas a Río Piedras — una distancia de 14 millas — para llegar a tiempo a su clase a las 7 a.m. en la Universidad de Puerto Rico. Aun así, nunca llegó sin su cabello y maquillaje hechos. Años después, cuando se divorció de mi papá, mi mami tiñó su pelo de rubio a rojo y empezó a llevar más labial, más pendientes de pantallas de argolla, más tacones — siempre más. Con 9 años, presencié el renacimiento de mi madre en medio de una crisis, gracias a su perspectiva de emperifollá. Su amor al estilo se convirtió en una herramienta con la que sobrepasó sus circunstancias porque, mientras estuviera emperifollá, la vida no le había ganado.

La mamá de la autora. Cortesía de Frances Solá Santiago

A pesar de que crecí en un matriarcado de mujeres elegantes y poderosas, siempre aspiraba a ser diferente. Quería ser chic como las mujeres parisinas, que aparecían en los blogs de moda que seguía, y siempre cambiaba mi pelo rizado por pelo liso como un tipo de camuflaje. Los medios de moda, aun en sus versiones latinas, siempre vendían un estereotipo de cómo una persona latinx debe vestirse o presentarse, al estilo de celebridades como Jennifer López o Sofía Vergara. Lo veía en las revistas que leía mi mamá, como Imagen o Vanidades, pero también lo digerí por las grandes publicaciones de moda que admiraba. La verdadera diversidad de la experiencia latinx — y la manera en que gravitamos al estilo de manera innata — no aparecían en esta narrativa convencional.

Todo eso cambió en el 2018, cuando leí el ensayo “La alegría de siempre ser emperifollá” en ELLE, por la escritora boricua Laia García. García escribió: “Hace unos años, estaba viendo a las mujeres de mi familia extendida, bebiendo cerveza Medalla en pantalones cortos de mahón y camisas de cuello abierto y zapatos de plataforma y pensé cuán obvio era que todas esas mujeres me habían creado”.

Esa fue la primera vez que encontré una escritora de modas que celebraba la belleza única de las mujeres de mi familia y de mi isla; que admitía que, en Puerto Rico, el estilo emerge de las calles por las mujeres llevando dubis, los señores en sus guayaberas, la mami que no se sale sin polvo en la cara y la abuela que se niega a bajarse de los tacones, aunque tenga 80 años.

Cortesía Maridelis Morales Rosado

A los 24 años, ya había recolectado ejemplos suficientes de lo que significa ser emperifollá para entender que la moda y la belleza no son simplemente complementos para nuestra comunidad. Forman parte de nuestras identidades. Todas esas experiencias me hicieron crear Emperifollá, un sitio web y comunidad digital, junto a Bianca Nieves, Maridelis Morales Rosado, Andrea Devoto y Stephanie Stoddard Cortés. Emperifollá — establecido en mayo de 2019 — quiere contar las historias de la comunidad latinx a través de la moda y la belleza para honrar a las mujeres que nos enseñaron a usar la ropa, el maquillaje y el cuidado de la piel como herramientas de autocuidado y empoderamiento.

Desde la primera reunión que tuvimos, nuestras ideas siempre involucraron una anécdota de una tía, madre o abuela que nos enseñó un truco de belleza del campo o un consejo sobre cómo ser antes muerta que sencilla. Nuestras entrevistas — con mujeres como Jessica Chia, la editora ejecutiva de belleza de Allure; Danielle Alvarez, publicista de belleza; y Sandra E. García, periodista del New York Times — se parecen a las visitas que hacía a mis tías cuando era niña. Siempre nos reciben con un cafecito, hablamos sobre lo difícil que es manejar pelo rizado en la humedad, cómo cuidamos a nuestras plantas y por qué siempre hemos tenido que afirmar nuestras identidades al mundo.

Con Sandra E. García, exploramos cómo utilizó sus pendientes de argolla para afirmar su identidad como mujer afro-dominicana. Con Danielle Alvarez, examinamos las narrativas que le hicieron aborrecer su pelo rizo y cómo aprendió aceptarlo a sus 30 años. Con Jessica Chia, hablamos sobre la manera en que su estilo personal es una herramienta para abrazar su herencia china, puertorriqueña y mexicana. También hemos publicado ensayos sobre las conexiones que la moda puede crear entre generaciones y los poderosos símbolos que se usaron en las manifestaciones de #RickyRenuncia. Hemos hablado con mujeres como Regina Merson, fundadora de la marca Reina Rebelde, sobre su infancia en Guadalajara y cómo creó la única marca de belleza latinx en Target. Y, nuestros editoriales, como “En la casa de mi abuela” celebran los escenarios y las tradiciones con los que crecimos, vistos a través de un lente moderno.

Para mí, Emperifollá — el sitio web y el estilo de vida — ha sido clave para reafirmar mi identidad como mujer boricua. Con cada historia, recuerdo aquel día en el hospital, cuando mi abuela quería maquillarse aunque tenía un suero en el brazo. Lo único que pensé en ese momento fue: “Ay, cristo, yo sí que fui criada para ser emperifollá”.