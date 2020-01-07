Don't get too excited, but it looks like there might be another royal (ish) wedding to look forward to. The late Princess Diana's supermodel niece Lady Kitty Spencer is reportedly engaged to Michael Lewis, a multi-millionaire. But don't worry guys! He's not a normal multi-millionaire fashion tycoon. According to The Daily Mail, he's "humble" and "low key." Elite Daily reached out to reps for Spencer regarding reports of their engagement, but did not hear back in time for publication.

One of 29-year-old Spencer's friends reportedly told The Daily Mail that Lewis reportedly popped the question "before Christmas." The reported source went on to claim that Lewis, 60, is beloved by Spencer's family. "She’s been in Cape Town for the holidays and told her mother and the rest of the family," the source reportedly continued. "Michael is loved by all of them. Despite his wealth, he’s very humble and low key."

Rumors of Lewis and Spencer's relationship first started swirling during summer 2018, when, according to The Cut, a couple of paparazzi photos showed them leaving New York's Mark Hotel shortly after one another. In May 2019, the paparazzi snapped a picture of the couple strolling around New York City while Spencer rested her hand on her sun-kissed beau's shoulder. And now they're reportedly engaged! Ah, what a wild ride love can be.

David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

If the reports of their engagement are true, there's no telling if the couple will be rushing to start a family anytime soon. According to The Daily Mail, Lewis has three adult children from his previous marriage, and Spencer made it clear that she's in no rush to start having kids in a summer 2019 interview with the publication. "I can see myself having children at some point," she reportedly told The Daily Mail. "But I’m only in my 20s. I do have friends my age who are having children, and they are so, so, sweet, but I think everyone should do things in their own time."

Here's hoping that if they are engaged, they enjoy a lifetime of happiness. (And that their wedding photos are public, because we all know she's going to look stunning.)