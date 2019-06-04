It might seem as though Lady Gaga is having a milestone year, what with her hit role in A Star Is Born, and the continued success of her music career. But at the end of the day, Gaga is still just a human being, and she goes through difficult moments just like the rest of us. You'll recall that Gaga ended things with her fiancé in February 2019, and she's remained fairly silent about the breakup, until now. Lady Gaga addressed her breakup with Christian Carino for the first time since her split, and it's clear she's still healing.

During her concert on Sunday, June 2, in Las Vegas, Gaga got candid with fans before diving into her cover of the Ella Fitzgerald song, "Someone to Watch Over Me." As an introduction, she told the audience, "Last time I sang this song, I had a ring on my finger, so it’ll be different this time," Us Weekly reports. Ugh, it can't be easy for the 33-year-old to perform the same songs she once sang with someone very specific in mind after the relationship came to an end, but this song in particular was probably a lot harder.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

If you aren't familiar with the lyrics to the jazz classic, then allow me to fill you in:

Looking everywhere, haven't found him yet/ He's the big affair I cannot forget/ Only man I ever think of with regret

The fact that the Grammy-winning songstress even addressed her breakup at all is a pretty big deal in and of itself. While Gaga express herself in every way, from her style to her art, she's also notoriously private about her personal life, and especially her relationships. So really, this moment, small as it may be, sheds some light into how Gaga is handling the end of her engagement.

When she and Carino first broke up, a source reportedly revealed that their relationship had been on the rocks for a while. "Chris didn’t treat Gaga very well toward the end of their [two-year] relationship," the source repotedly told Us Weekly. As if that wasn't bad enough, another source told the magazine that Carino reportedly didn't handle Gaga's fame all that well. "Gaga was the one who broke things off," the source reportedly told Us Weekly. "He was jealous. He was trying to find her all the time and texted her a lot. Her friends didn’t like him either." Ugh, that just sucks. Elite Daily previously reached out to reps for both Gaga and Carino, but did not hear back.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

However, that doesn't mean that Gaga didn't mourn the relationship, or that she isn't still mourning it. After all, she and Carino were together for over two years, and that's a significant amount of time. On top of that, they had been engaged since summer 2017. They definitely weren't just a fling, and judging by Gaga's introduction to the emotional song, she's going to take as long as she needs to recover, which is totally understandable. Do you girl.