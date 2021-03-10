Lady Gaga is bringing the fashion once again, and this time, Adam Driver is right by her side to serve looks. The two movie stars are teaming up for what already sounds like the buzziest movie of 2021, full of A-list talent, couture fashions, and juicy scandal. The hype is realer than ever for Lady Gaga and Adam Driver's House of Gucci after the first photo was shared online, showing off the two stars in truly show-stopping looks.

The upcoming movie is a biopic based on the 2001 book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed by Sara Gay Forden. Lady Gaga and Adam Driver will play the central couple Patrizia Reggiani and Maurizio Gucci, who headed the famous Gucci fashion house throughout a turbulent period in the '80s and early '90s. Maurizio Gucci was widely blamed for the company's financial losses during this time due to his extravagant spending habits, and in 1995, he was killed by a hit man. It was his wife Patrizia who was tried and convicted of arranging for her husband's murder.

The case of high-fashion homicide is perfect for a movie, so it's no wonder it attracted a cast full of superstars. Lady Gaga shared a first look at herself and Driver in character on Tuesday, March 9 shortly after production began.

House of Gucci Release Date

The long-gestating House of Gucci movie had been in talks all the way back since 2006, but it finally began production in Rome in February 2021. It is slated to hit theaters on Nov. 24, 2021.

House of Gucci Cast

Lady Gaga and Adam Driver will helm the film as the controversial power couple Patrizia Reggiani and Maurizio Gucci. Al Pacino also stars in the film as Maurizio's uncle Aldo Gucci, whom Maurizio launched a legal war against in the '80s to attain full control of the company. Jared Leto will play Aldo's son, Paolo Gucci, and Jeremy Irons will play Maurizio's father, Rodolfo Gucci. Camille Cottin will play Maurizio's girlfriend Paola Franchi, and both Jack Huston and Reeve Carney are also in the film in undisclosed roles.

House of Gucci Trailer

Since production on the movie is still underway, there's no trailer yet, but be on the lookout for footage to drop in coming months.