Fans can keep up with Kylie and Kendall's beauty routine sooner than expected. According to the reality stars, Kylie and Kendall Jenner's makeup collaboration is dropping as soon as Friday, June 26 — and the collection looks just as amazing as you'd expect. On June 20, the founder of Kylie Cosmetics took to Instagram to give stans a sneak peek at what they can expect from the collection, from the packaging to the natural but classic color palette.

While Kylie has teamed up with almost all of her family members for her makeup company, from a KoKo collection with Khloé Kardashian to a Kris Jenner collab, her older sister has been missing from any partnerships until now. Back in January, Kendall said that she'd wanted to work with Kylie for some time, but she hadn't been able to because of a prior commitment.

She told Ellen DeGeneres during an interview, "I am the last sister or the last family member, I think. I had a contract before with another makeup company. So now I am able to do it."

While fans had to wait a while for a Jenner sister collaboration to come to fruition, she teased that it was worth the wait. "We're really going big because I'm her full blood," she told the host at the time.

While the collection was originally slated to drop in November, Kylie announced that fans could get their hands on it sooner than expected in a slew of Instagram posts shared on June 20. In addition to promo shots and videos of the sisters posing together as well as a close-up look at what the collaboration will look like, Kylie revealed that the KENDALL X KYLIE Collection would be dropping on June 26.

"Wow wow wow. Can’t believe i’m finally announcing my next collection for @kyliecosmetics ... and it’s with my SOULMATE @kendalljenner!" she wrote. "The KENDALL X KYLIE collaboration is launching on the 26th! We have been dreaming this up for quite some time so i hope you guys love it!"

Judging from the packaging and the sisters' makeup looks that they model in the Instagram videos, the line will feature more classic and natural products with muted colors that are more in line with that of Kylie's former collection with Kim Kardashian.

In her Instagram Story, Kylie shared some of the products that fans can expect, including her first ever "lip blush kit" and face sticks.

"We have a lip blush kit that I've never done before, three face sticks—bronzer, highlight and blush—which I've also never done before, this amazing blotting powder and an amazing eye shadow palette," she said.

It looks like fans have an extra incentive to spring for the collaboration, as Kendall revealed in an Instagram post that part of the profits from the collection "will be donated to an organization that protects and defends the rights and voices of black trans people."

Again, the collection will be dropping some time on June 26, so fans should keep an eye out on the sisters' Instagram accounts for more details on what to expect from the collection in the coming days.