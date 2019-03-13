Is little Stormi Webster gonna grow up to be a beauty boss like her mama? Probably. I mean, we've already seen an "Eye of the Storm" palette from Kylie Cosmetics, so can an entire "Stormi" collection be far behind? Honestly, I'm kinda surprised it hasn't happened already. Especially since the one-year-old seems to be way into following in her mom's makeup mogul footsteps. I mean, she apparently already knows how to wield a makeup brush like a pro, which is something I still haven't been able to master. Seriously, Kylie Jenner's video of Stormi saying "mama" while doing her makeup is super cute. And not only that, but the little queen looks like she's got some serious application skills — and I'mma need her to give me some lessons ASAP.

OK, so on March 12, KyKy hit up her Instagram story to share five adorable videos of Stormi — who talks now, you guys! — sitting in her lap while she was just chilling at home in a fluffy white robe, getting her hair and makeup done.

You know, as one does.

Anyhoo, there was Stormi just babbling away and wielding a makeup brush like a sculptor as she attempted to help her mama get her glam on.

Watch:

Makeup artist goals! And did she just say, "Here, chiny chin?" Because it definitely sounds like it and I legit can't take the cuteness!

Meanwhile, Stormi can't seem to take her hands off that brush:

So precious!

Watch her use that same brush to wave goodbye, after someone's ringtone that sounds like a doorbell goes off:

And here's Stormi saying "Hi," while attempting to squirm away from the camera while still holding tightly to that brush:

Too cute!

Now check her out saying "Mama":

I could legit listen to that sweet voice all day!

Meanwhile, Jenner also filmed an Instagram Live while getting her hair and makeup done. Only this time, Stormi was apparently off eating dinner with Khloé Kardashian's daughter True in the kitchen. And OMG I have never wanted to crash a dinner party more!

"She can only last so long when she's in here," Kylie explained. "I try to keep her on my lap but then she gets bored and she wants to go."

"She loves makeup," Kylie continued. "Every time she comes in she looks at the brushes. She goes, "Ah!" and we have to hand her two brushes. She needs one in each hand."

Of course she does!

Anyway, after being pressed by her hair guy, Kylie also revealed in her live video how she decided on Stormi's name.

"I looked up names, and I saw Storm, and I really liked that, Jenner recalled. "And when I was pregnant, I used to call her Stormi when I would talk to her in my belly. And it just always felt right. I had two names that I honestly liked better than Stormi. But when I had her, I felt like she chose her own name. And I just couldn’t imagine any other name other than Stormi."

Neither can we, sis!

As for the other two names that didn't make the cut, Kylie would only share one of them.

"One name I will tell you guys, because I don't think I'm ever going to name my daughter this... I wanted to name her Rose," she said. "Shout-out to everyone named 'Rose.'"