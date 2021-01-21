Kylie Jenner just had the ultimate mic-drop moment. After fans endlessly trolled her for having a shower with "weak" water pressure, she schooled them by showing off the water pressure in one of her many other bathrooms. Needless to say, it's not a recurring issue. Kylie Jenner's response to trolls criticizing her shower's water pressure was a reminder her life exudes luxury in every way possible.

The shower saga first started when Jenner conducted an Instagram house tour and panned the camera to her gorgeous marble bathroom. Jenner's shower was enormous, but there was one aspect her followers were less than impressed with: her shower head. Seeing as Jenner owns a $36 million mansion, her average-sized shower head with low water pressure stood out like a sore thumb, and fans trolled the makeup mogul endlessly for it.

The tweets were downright hilarious, but Jenner wasn't about to let the conversation end there. She had the ultimate rebuttal on Instagram when defending herself. "OK, good morning everybody," Kylie "It is a beautiful day. I keep seeing on the internet my f*cking shower."

She then explained the shower everyone is talking about is not her at-home shower, but her shower at the Kylie Cosmetics offices. "If you don't know what I'm talking about, I posted a video of my shower at my headquarters, my offices, which I love," she said. "I think it's an amazing shower, I have no problem with it. But everyone seems to find the water pressure very concerning."

Jenner then showed off her everyday shower, and let's just say the water pressure didn't disappoint.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kyle Jenner/Instagram

"This is really my shower at my house... this is my everyday shower," Jenner happily explained. "This is my water pressure. It's amazing. Thank you everyone for your concern."

Jenner's shower appeared to be the size of a normal bedroom, and even featured a high-tech thermostat to control the water temperature. The shower debacle was entertaining for all of us, but Jenner definitely had the last laugh here.