For over a year, Kylie Jenner held Forbes' title of The Youngest Self-Made Billionaire Ever. That all changed on Friday, May 29, when the publication rescinded that honor, claiming Jenner fabricated some of her income and that new information proved Jenner didn't quite hit the billionaire mark. Still, Kylie Jenner's response to Forbes rescinding her billionaire title is extremely mature, and directs her fans' attention back to what's really important.

In their report, the Forbes article declared: "Kylie’s business is significantly smaller, and less profitable, than the family has spent years leading the cosmetics industry and media outlets, including Forbes, to believe." In the end, they posited that Jenner is worth closer to $900 million than a billion.

After Forbes released their report on why they pulled the billionaire title from Jenner, the makeup mogul took to Twitter to share her thoughts, and they were all about putting focus on the more important issues going on in the world today.

Jenner began her Twitter rant by defending herself and the information that was previously provided to Forbes on her behalf. "What am i even waking up to," she wrote. "I thought this was a reputable site.. all i see are a number of inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions lol. i’ve never asked for any title or tried to lie my way there EVER. period."

Jenner added: "'Even creating tax returns that were likely forged' that’s your proof? so you just THOUGHT they were forged? like actually what am i reading."

The reality star then took a step back, giving thanks for all that she has. "But okay. I am blessed beyond my years," she wrote. "I have a beautiful daughter, and a successful business and i’m doing perfectly fine."

It was then that Jenner turned the conversation to current world events that deserve everyone's attention. "I can name a list of 100 things more important right now than fixating on how much money i have," Jenner said.

In response to one Twitter user who called Jenner out for allegedly caring about the Forbes drama, she wrote: "This is literally the LAST thing i’m worried about right now."

Forbes also noted that "based on this new information" and "the impact of Covid-19 on beauty stocks and consumer spending" the outlet "now thinks that Kylie Jenner, even after pocketing an estimated $340 million after taxes from the sale, is not a billionaire."

Luckily, it seems Jenner has her priorities in order and isn't fazed by Forbes' article.