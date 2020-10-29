Kylie Jenner has learned to effortlessly navigate life in the spotlight. Since Keeping Up With The Kardashians premiered in 2007, she's grown up in front of the entire world, and while fans seem pretty well acquainted with the lip kit queen, a new video revealed they might not know her as well as they feel like they do. Kylie Jenner's quotes about hiding her real personality from the world were eye-opening.

It was while filming a Halloween makeup tutorial with beauty guru James Charles that Jenner made the introspective realization. As Charles decked Jenner out with a spooky beauty look, she admitted she feels like she's unable to be her most authentic self in front of the camera.

"I think that I showed my true personality for so long ago on Vine and Instagram," she told Charles. "But as I got bigger and bigger, I realized... when people used to say really mean things about how I really am, my personality and what I love the most about myself, it would hurt me more than almost playing a character."

Jenner revealed that she felt safer having her true personality shrouded from the spotlight. "I just started doing a little less, which is sad. It makes me sad," she said.

James then pointed out to his fans how funny Kylie is, to which she responded, "You saying that... that's a bigger compliment to me. But it's something that is so sacred."

You can watch Charles and Jenner's Halloween makeup tutorial video below.

As it turns out, the video was chock full of eye-opening moments from Jenner. She also briefly touched upon the topic of having more kids, which she said she can't wait to do. "I want more so bad. I actually think about it every day," she revealed. "I just still don't know when. I'm not planning, I don't have a time for that to happen."

One thing's for sure: Jenner's makeup was looking fierce by the time Charles was done.

Shout out to Jenner for keeping it real. Life in the limelight is no easy feat, but she's making it work on her own terms.