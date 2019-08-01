Stormi Webster ain't got no time for trips to the aquarium with her mama. On July 31, Kylie Jenner shared a pic of the 17-month-old chilling in front of a fish tank, and baby girl looks hella bored. Not only is she standing off to the side with her arms crossed, but Stormi's got her back up against a wall and looks thoroughly unimpressed while a bunch of other kids happily check out the marine life. Honestly, Kylie Jenner's photo of Stormi at the aquarium is a serious vibe, and I bet a billion dollars this is exactly what Aunt Kim Kardashian looks like any time Kourtney and Khloë overrule her decision on where to go for lunch.

But Jenner seems to think her mini-me may have inherited her ~attitude~ from a different source. She tagged Stormi's dad Travis Scott in her post, writing: "This girl... look at your daughter. She’s too cool for me now. Is this the Aquarius in her or the little rager? Or both mmm i need answers lol."

Scott then commented back with a bunch of crying-laughing emojis, because while he may be a famous rapper, he's also a parent and his response is just so... dad. The whole situation is actually hilarious, although someone should probs let Stormi know that Jenner's not a regular mom, she's a billionaire mom. And most kids her age would likely give up a bunch of fingers and toes to trade places with her for just one day — in an aquarium or otherwise.

Anyway, here's the pic Jenner posted on IG:

Can you even?

Oh, and in case you still aren't convinced that Stormi's new sassy demeanor comes courtesy of Scott, check out this side-by-side pic the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star later shared on her Insta story:

Instagram/KylieJenner

Amazing.

Then again, little Stormi could have just been channeling the same "don't eff with me" energy she gifted us with when she covered the July/August issue of Harper's Bazaar Arabia.

Just to recap, Stormi is not even two years old yet and she's already landed the cover of a major magazine. No wonder she's not here for a trip to the freaking aquarium — so basic!

Meanwhile, it turns out the tiny diva's appearance in the publication wasn't even originally planned.

Here's how editor-in-chief Salma Awwad explained what went down:

At one point – much to our delight – she [Kylie] spontaneously brings one-year-old Stormi onto the set, whips out a tiny leopard-print Dolce & Gabanna dress from her bag (which, coincidentally, is a perfect match for what we’re about to shoot), and voilà – history in the making.

In addition to turning her kid into a supermodel, the makeup mogul also got real that day about how having Stormi has helped her evolve.

"When I became a mother, my perspective on life completely changed, and so did how I look at my own mum and appreciate all the things that she’s done for me," she explained. "Now I can understand the way that she feels about me, the way that she loves me, and how strong her love is for all her kids, because of how obsessed I am with Stormi."

All of this just begs the question — Will Stormi one day appreciate the fact that Jenner loved her enough to drag her to go see a bunch of fish?

Time will tell, KyKy. Time will tell.