OK, guys. Can we just declare Feb. 1 a national holiday right now? It's Stormi Webster's birthday and it legitimately feels like I should be legally entitled to paid leave to really appreciate all that Stormi has done for me in the one year she's been on this planet — aka, shower me with cuteness. Speaking of showering me with cuteness, Kylie Jenner's birthday post for Stormi Webster does just that.

To celebrate Stormi's first big day, Jenner posted a gallery overflowing with cute AF photos of Stormi and her squish-able cheeks. One is of Stormi hugging a huge display of teddy bears. Another shows Stormi rocking the most epic pair of glittery sunnies. There's a video of Stormi taking some adorably wobbly steps over to Travis Scott, while another shows the toddler playing in Jenner's ridiculously posh, oversized shoe closet. Then there are a few shots of Scott just showering Stormi with love, hugs, and kisses.

Honestly, you'll be moved just by looking at all the photos, but you'll get even more emotional about how quickly Stormi is growing up when you read Momma Kylie's caption. She wrote,

how did i get so lucky to have such a sweet, smart, happy baby. i just couldn’t have dreamt you up, storm. i wish you could stay this little forever and i could protect that contagious smile and laugh of yours. I know you won’t remember much about the first year of your life but i pray that you’ll never forget to keep sharing your joy and laughter with the world. my love grows for you a thousand miles a minute. every day with you is the best day of my life. happy birthday to my angel on earth.

I'm not crying, you are!

Kylie Jenner followed her gallery of Stormi pics up with a truly sweet video of her little family hanging out together.

The video, seemingly filmed in their backyard beside their massive pool, starts almost uncomfortably close to Kylie's face. But when you realize she's locked in Scott's embrace and he begins sweetly kissing her cheek, things get less uncomfortable and very, very romantic. But the best moment, hands down, comes when the camera pans over to Stormi, who's chillin' in her little stroller looking just adorably chill. (And those CHEEKS!)

But what is that Scott is saying at the beginning of the video? For a hot second, I thought he was shouting "Get married!" and almost dropped what I was doing to book a flight to Calabasas just so I can be in town to crash the wedding whenever they decide to tie the knot. But on second watch, it seems like Scott was just asking someone else what they said. (So no wedding bells just yet, sadly.)

Anyway, Scott showed Stormi some major love for her birthday on Instagram, too, and it was with a gorgeous Stormi gallery of his own. "ITS MY QUEEN ,MY HEART, MY AIR , MY EVERYTHING," Scott captioned the gallery in all caps. "STORMI’S BIRTHDAY TODAY. I LOVE U SO MUCH BABY. U THE SMARTEST AND LOVING BABY EVER. UR SPIRT KEEPS ME GOING EVERY DAY ME AND UR MOMMY LOVE U AND CANT WAIT TO SHARE MORE BEAUTIFUL DAYS WITH U. HAPPY BDAYY STORMIII LETS RAGE."

That, right there? That's family goals.