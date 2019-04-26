Marvel mania has reached its peak as epic superhero finale Avengers: Endgame finally hits theaters, but that doesn't mean the hype around the movie is dying anytime soon. Case in point: Combine the popularity of the Avengers with the unbeatable force of the Kardashian-Jenner clan and you have something as powerful as the Infinity Gauntlet. They're keeping their movie opinions to themselves for now, but Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Avengers: Endgame costumes have definitely made Marvel fans proud.

Following months of anticipation, Avengers: Endgame debuted on Friday, April 26, reportedly selling out more than 8,000 screenings across the United States. As the fourth and final Avengers film, it tackles the dramatic aftermath of the villain Thanos wiping out half of the world's population, including the majority of the superheros viewers have watched in more than a decade's worth of Marvel Studios movies. You'll have to sit through Endgame's three-hour running time to find out what happens to the gang, but there's no admission fee to check out Jenner and Scott's adorable Avengers-themed pics.

Posting the first of her special Instagram photos ahead of the movie's arrival, Jenner holds her 1-year-old daughter Stormi in the shot as they cuddle up to her rapper boyfriend Scott. The trio never seem opposed to a glamorously staged family photo, but in this particularly unique one, Stormi wears a red cape while Kylie shows off a Captain Marvel costume. Scott is dressed as Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man, and they stand in front of a bright red car truly fitting for a hero. Alongside the photo, Kylie wrote, "happy End Game everyone."

The Marvel movies don't exactly hint at an illicit romance between Iron Man and Brie Larson's Captain Marvel, but I'm definitely ignoring accuracy because of how cute this is. Looks like your 2019 Christmas card is already good to go, Kylie!

Although the idea of superheros taking their kids along on missions is amazing, Jenner and Scott then posed for more pics without Stormi. In a separate post, Jenner shared two photos of herself and Scott posing as she sat on top of the car. She joked in her caption that they had a cameo in Endgame, saying, "oh you didn’t catch iron flame and captain lip kit in the credits? sucks 4 you."

Anyone else up for a Captain Lip Kit movie now?

It turns out that the photo shoot was partially in celebration of Scott's 28th birthday. Although the performer's birthday is April 30, Entertainment Tonight reports that Jenner threw him a party on Thursday, April 25, at a theater screening Avengers: Endgame. On their Instagram Stories detailing the bash, both Kim and Khloé Kardashian showed off a birthday cake featuring figurines of Jenner, Scott, and Stormi in their superhero garb. Photos from the party also display decorations saying "husband," fueling rumors that Jenner and Scott secretly got married. Breaking down that possibility is for another day, but dressing up for a sexy superhero shoot together is definitely #couplegoals.

Seeing as Jenner and Scott went all out for their Endgame screening, did the rest of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians fam dress up accordingly? Did Kim and Kanye show up in Black Widow and Hawkeye costumes? Did Khloé embrace her inner power as Scarlet Witch? I need a big group picture ASAP, ladies.

In the words of Jenner, happy Endgame day!