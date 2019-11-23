While Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are no strangers to gushing about each other during interviews and on social media, the longtime couple apparently didn't feel quite the same way when they first laid eyes on each other. In a new interview, the Frozen actress admitted that she didn't get butterflies when she originally crossed paths with her future husband — and it's surprisingly unromantic from the duo that exudes #CoupleGoals. Kristen Bell’s story about meeting Dax Shepard explains that while they might not have had love at first sight, one of his jokes unexpectedly changed everything.

In a preview of an upcoming interview on Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist, Bell recounted how she'd been decidedly unimpressed when she met the future father of her children while at a dinner party years ago.

"The producer of Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Shauna Robertson, who’s Judd Apatow's previous producing partner, had a birthday dinner — like, 10 people, maybe less, at a sushi restaurant," she said in the clip.

"We were sitting at a table," she added. "The only thing I remember is that he talked so much."

However, in hindsight, that might have been due to the fact that Bell had just called it quits with a previous partner.

"I had just gotten out of a long-term relationship, like, two months prior. And in retrospect, I realize he had just gotten out of a long relationship," she continued.

Because of this and the fact that she couldn't remember where she'd seen him (Shepard had recently gained fame on the MTV show Punk’d), Bell said there was no chemistry between the pair.

"This guy can ta-alk,” she remembered thinking. “And then I didn’t know who he was. I’m like, ‘Is that one of the guys from Jackass or something?’ … And then we left. There were no sparks whatsoever."

Lack of sparks aside, Shepard was able to redeem himself during their second meeting, after which she admitted she felt "butterflies."

"Two weeks later we both met at a hockey game … we saw each other … started to flirt," she said during the interview. "Then a day after that I get a text that says, 'Hi, my name is Dax. I violated your privacy and got your number from Shauna. How do you feel about that?’ And I was like, ‘Excuse me? You sound stimulating.'"

Bell admitted that she fell for her future husband's take-charge attitude and humor, saying, "He’s so bold and that was my kind of person."

"I was like, OK, starting it off with a really good joke that makes me feel, like, butterflies," she said. "I fell in love with him way before he fell in love with me."

The rest, as we know, is history, and the couple has now been together for twelve years and share two kids together.

While Shepard's recollection of their first meeting was much more positive — "I thought to myself, 'Who is this sparkly creature?'" the actor told Good Housekeeping back in 2015 — stans will be happy that Bell eventually came around to make them the epitome of #CoupleGoals today.