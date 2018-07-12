Kristen Bell's Quotes About Dax Shepard Are Seriously Hilarious & Adorable
Listen, to be completely honest, not every celebrity couple offers fans an exciting glimpse into love. Not to be rude, but some celeb couples just don't seem that in love or meant to be. Enter: Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard, who are about as meant to be as vodka and Pamplemousse La Croix. Which is why Kristen Bell's quotes about Dax Shepard will totally warm your heart, and have you giggling like you're 12 years old again.
Now, if you aren't familiar with Bell and Shepard's love story, then you need to catch up. Seriously, the couple seems so in love, and their happiness has been a long time coming. According to PopSugar, the two met in 2007 (over ten years ago!) but it wasn't exactly love at first sight.
In fact, as Shepard told Good Housekeeping in 2015, he was a little skeptical of Bell at first. Namely, Shepard just didn't get how someone could be so happy. "When I met her and her friends, I was suspicious of their unbridled happiness," he told the magazine. "I thought, 'Something stinks here; they're in a cult.' But slowly I began to see her positive way of looking at the world. She gives people the benefit of the doubt."
Clearly, though, since then, the two have grown closer, started a family, and been the perfect examples of true love. So, let's take a look at what Bell herself has to say about her sweet husband.
When She Praised His Strength And Parenting Skills
Is there anything sweeter than a couple in love who have been through some really tough times? Answer: No. For Shepard, who was once an addict, being sober is something his wife seriously admires. In 2016, Bell spoke to CBS This Morning, about her marriage to Shepard and about how proud of him she was.
"He's a wonderful father. He knows the value of things," she said. "He was an addict for many, many years and he pulled himself out of it, and he's been sober for 11, 12 years now... And he knows how many times he's messed up and how many times he's been really close to losing everything."
Obviously, Bell appreciates how far her husband has come.
When She Got Real About How They Make It Work
Every couple has their ups and downs. But in this day and age of social media, the world tends to only see the ups. So, when Bell opened up to Entertainment Tonight about how her and Shepard's struggles had made them stronger, it definitely helped them be even more relatable.
"Our relationship wasn't perfect," she said. "We had a couple years of fighting and of growing pains and hating each other, then loving each other and going to couples therapy and we worked it out... We earned each other."
Ugh, heart squealing! They earned each other, y'all.
When She Joked About How Much She Trusts Him, Even If It's A Bit Scary
Continuing her conversation with Entertainment Tonight, Bell revealed that she clearly had no trust issues with Shepard when she talked about her role in the movie, CHIPS, which Shepard directed. About the role, Bell said, "I trust him implicitly with my life, my career, my children. I mean he wrote this role on CHIPS for me and I'm in a bathing suit the entire movie, and I just said, alright."
Honestly, if you can trust your husband to put you in a bathing suit for hours on end, then you're doing pretty well.
When She Talked Honestly About Their Respect For Each Other
When you've been with someone for as long as Bell and Shepard have been together, it's likely that you've had your fair share of arguments. But for Bell, those arguments don't really mean all that much, because of one little thing: Respect. Speaking to Us Weekly, about her relationship, Bell said, "Our marriage took a lot of work, takes a lot of work. I don't think people realize." And she's right, just because something looks perfect on the outside, doesn't mean it is.
"It is not easy to work around another human being, but if you commit to it, you can pretty much permanently respect that person, but then it doesn’t really matter if you disagree because you still respect that person." Again, Bell totally nails how relationships work. You have to set a foundation of respect if you want it to last.
When She Appreciated How Much He Makes Her Laugh
Additionally, Bell also touched on the fact that Shepard is seriously hilarious. "But on a daily basis, he just makes me laugh all the time," she told Us Weekly. "He's obsessed with attention, so he's constantly making jokes to try to get me to give him more attention or to get me to giggle. And you know, he was a stand up comedian, so I'm living with a comedian."
That must be nice, and really at the end of the day, Bell and Shepard know the important things in life: love, family, and laughter.
