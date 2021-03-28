It's time to kick off your Easter celebrations with some totally 'Gram-worthy treats. Krispy Kreme's Spring Minis are back, and this year, the festive bite-size doughnuts feature new designs, like a flower and a blue bird. Krispy Kreme's mini spring doughnuts with Easter designs are only here for a short time, so you'll want to get a taste of the seasonal treats while they're still here.

Krispy Kreme's Spring Minis officially made their 2021 comeback on March 25 with four adorable mini doughnut designs. Just like Spring Minis' debut for spring 2020, this year's collection also features mini Original Glazed doughnut dipped in colored icing with different spring-themed decorations.

There are two new doughnut designs for 2021 that'll certainly sweeten up your Easter festivities. First is the Mini Blue Bird Doughnut, which is dipped in blue icing and decorated with pink, blue, and brown icing so that it looks like a bird. Then there's the Mini Flower Doughnut, which is covered in yellow icing and yellow sanding sugar to give it a shimmery look. It's finished off with white icing in the shape of a flower.

The collection is rounded out with the return of two favorites: the Mini Bunny Bum Doughnut and the Mini Chocolate Iced with Spring Sprinkles Doughnut. The Mini Bunny Bum is decorated with green icing, green sprinkles and a bunny design made of cream and bunny feet sugar pieces, while the Mini Chocolate is covered in chocolate icing and finished off with spring-themed sprinkles.

You can find the mini spring doughnut lineup at participating Krispy Kreme locations across the country through April 4. To find a spot near you selling the bites, simply head to Krispy Kreme's store locator.

If you're looking for a gift or some treats to share with your BFF this season, Krispy Kreme is selling 16-count boxes of Spring Minis. The doughnuts even come in special limited-edition boxes fittingly decorated with flowers and little birds. You can order a box for delivery or pick up on Krispy Kreme's website. If you decide to head to Krispy Kreme's to pick up your mini doughnuts this spring, remember to follow the most updated CDC guidelines on social distancing and mask-wearing when you head to the store.