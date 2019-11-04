Kris Jenner's Response To O.J. Simpson Affair Rumors Was So Emotional

Kris Jenner has lived with the pain of losing her best friend Nicole Brown Simpson for over two decades and things don't seem to be getting easier for the momager. June 12, 2019, marked the 25th anniversary of Nicole's death, and Jenner was, once again, the victim of gossip that she and O.J. Simpson (Nicole's ex-husband) had an affair. Kris Jenner's response to O.J. Simpson affair rumors was so heavy and emotional that I could barely watch it.

Jenner opened up about the "tasteless and disgusting" rumors during the Sunday, Nov. 3 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians and she didn't hold back.

"It’s just lie after lie after lie and there’s only so much that one human being can take," Jenner told cameras after Kim Kardashian confronted her about yet another article that claimed Jenner and O.J. hooked up.

Kim K wasn't the only daughter Jenner shared her feelings with. "It’s just bulls**t," Jenner told Khloé Kardashian. "I’m so over stupid rumors about things that never happened. I think it’s just really wrong, and you're almost forced to address them. I think it's just really unfair to Nicole's family and my family for these stupid rumors to be flying around out there. My team has decided to take legal action because, once and for all, I have to do something about it.”

Jenner then expressed her thanks to O.J. for slamming the rumors in a June video posted to Twitter. "I'm really happy that he set the record straight," she told Khloé. "Done and done."

Later in the episode — which was filmed in June 2019 amid the 25th anniversary of Nicole's death — Jenner sat down with their mutual friend Faye Resnick. The women got emotional as they reflected on their late pal over dinner at a restaurant they all used to frequent together.

"You can't explain this to anybody," Jenner said of the hurt that comes each year when Nicole's death is brought up in the news. "There's a part of me that just gets so angry, that I mask my emotions of sadness, because I can be angry."

Jenner revealed in a confessional that she's realized over the years that she tends to focus on the "legal" side of things instead of the emotional.

"It’s hard to put into words how much I miss somebody that was such a big part of my younger life,” Jenner said during the episode. "Never underestimate what that person that you don’t have with you anymore has meant to your life and your soul. I think the way I want to focus on Nicole’s life in the future is just to celebrate the beautiful woman that she was."

Hopefully these incessant affair rumors will stop now, so that she can focus completely on remembering her beautiful friendship with Nicole.