Things don't look great in Calabasas. On Sept. 30, TMZ reported Kris Jenner's former bodyguard Marc McWilliams HAD accused her of sexual harassment. According to court documents reportedly obtained by Us Weekly, McWilliams claimed he was allegedly “subject to a pattern of unwanted and unwelcome sexual advances” while working for Jenner and her eldest daughter Kourtney Kardashian in 2017. Marty Singer, a lawyer who represents Jenner and Kardashian, denied these claims to TMZ.

“Kris categorically denies ever behaving inappropriately toward Marc McWilliams. The security guard worked outside the house and he never even went into Kris’ house,” Singer told TMZ. “Kris had very little interaction with him. After the guard was repeatedly caught sleeping in his car while on the job, the security company was asked not to assign him to work there in the future.” (Elite Daily reached out to Singer for further comment on Jenner's behavior but did not hear back in time for publication.)

Per the documents reportedly obtained by Us Weekly, McWilliams reportedly accuses Jenner of allegedly making comments “of an overt sexual nature” toward him, allegedly making remarks on his looks and allegedly proposing that they “engage in a romantic and sexual relationship.” In his statement to TMZ, Singer refutes these allegations. McWilliams also claims Jenner allegedly made “non-consensual physical contact" with him around May 2017. Specifically, TMZ reports McWilliams claims Jenner allegedly "massaged his neck, shoulders, arms and back without his consent, caused her hand to rest on his thigh and groin, caused her pelvis to rub against his back and/or rear end, and claims she exposed portions of her body to him." Singer, on behalf of Jenner, "categorically denied" the inappropriate behavior.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Additionally, the bodyguard reportedly claims he witnessed Jenner allegedly making “lewd suggestive, sexual, sexist, racist, homophobic and otherwise discriminatory comments at him and his co-workers.” (Elite Daily reached out to Singer for further comment on this claim but did not hear back in time for publication.)

McWilliams reportedly claims he “repeatedly” complained about Jenner to his employer, David Shield Security, but Jenner's lawyer claims otherwise. "The guard never made any complaints to his employer about Kris until contriving this ludicrous claim," Singer told TMZ.

According to TMZ, McWilliams also reportedly accused Kardashian of allegedly being "responsible for what he claims is retaliation." Singer also reportedly denies this. "Although Kourtney is named in the suit, she is not accused of doing anything improper with the guard, nor did she do so," he reportedly told TMZ.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Singer continued, "It is outrageous that anyone can sue anyone in America and believe there is no recourse when pursuing fictional and meritless claims. When Kris and Kourtney defeat this ridiculous, frivolous lawsuit they intend to immediately sue McWilliams and his attorneys for malicious prosecution."

Us Weekly reports McWilliams was reportedly "suspended" from working with Jenner in September 2018 and was apparently eventually “terminated" from her team entirely.