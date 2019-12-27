Like thousands of other people in the world, Kourtney Kardashian gifted her children with an über cute puppy for Christmas. But unlike those who don't have celeb status, Kardashian was slammed for welcoming the furry friend into their family. Many people questioned what happened to the KarDisick clan's Pomeranian pooch, while others were quick to assume the reality star had bad intentions for getting the pup. But, Kardashian handled the backlash like the boss she is. Kourtney Kardashian's response to criticism over her new puppy is so on point.

It all started on Thursday, Dec. 26, when Kardashian shared a series of Instagram photos of the new dog lounging under her Christmas tree and cuddling with her daughter, Penelope, and son Mason. All in all, the Labrador pup looked as cute as could be, and didn't seem to be neglected of love in any way, but that didn't stop haters from commenting.

"But what should we name her?" Kardashian wrote alongside the pics, sparking a variety of reactions. While some followers and friends chimed in with their name ideas, others went in on Kardashian.

"Temporary since you never keep your dogs," one person wrote, to which Kardashian had an epic response.

"Wow so much negativity," Kardashian replied. "We still have Honey, but thanks for your assumptions. I'll assume Santa wasn't good to you, hence your vibes."

When another person questioned where Honey was, Kardashian simply wrote: "She's right next to me."

Luckily, there were also a lot of positive comments defending Kardashian's decision to get another dog. While some raised the question of why Kardashian didn't go to a shelter to rescue the pooch, many fans pointed out the fact that it's not the dog's fault, so there is no reason to spew hatred underneath the post.

Though Kardashian doesn't post photos of Honey the pom all the time, she definitely still shows off the cute pup on occasion. In October, she shared a sweet snap of Penelope cuddling Honey.

Weeks prior, she captured Penelope and North pulling Reign and Honey in a wagon as they strolled a farmer's market.

It shouldn't have to be said, but just because someone doesn't post photos of their dog constantly doesn't mean the dog doesn't exist anymore. So, say what you will about Kardashian's doggy decisions, but it appears her pets are well taken care of and very much loved.