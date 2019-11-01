If you thought you'd get a breather between Halloween and Black Friday, think again. Kohl's Black Friday ad is already out, and it's time to plan your holiday shopping. The department store's 66-page Black Friday ad is stuffed with deals on coveted kitchen appliances, electronics, fashion, home decor, bedding, and more. If you want it, Kohl's has a Black Friday deal on it.

Kohl's announced its Black Friday deals on Friday, Nov. 1, and there is a lot going on here. Not only did the store release its Black Friday ad, but there are also deals that begin Nov. 1 and go all month long. I'll get more into that later, but let's talk Black Friday first. According to the ad, the deals will actually begin online at Kohls.com as of Monday, Nov. 25 at 5 p.m. CT. As for the in-store deals, Black Friday begins on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 28 at 5 p.m. local time. Got that in you calendar? OK, now get ready to add in the Doorbuster Deals, which begin online Nov. 28 at 12:01 a.m. CT and in-store at 5 p.m. the same day.

When you log on or shop in-store for Black Friday, some of the deals you can expect include:

$70 Instant Pot Duo Nova 7-in-one 6-quart pressure cooker (originally $130)

$250 Dyson V8 Animal cord-free vacuum (originally $400)

$100 Nespresso Vertuo Plus coffee and espresso machine with milk frother (originally $250)

$7 Hamilton Beach 6-quart slow cooker (originally $25)

$280 KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer (originally $380)

$26 Prodigy Resort carry-on luggage (originally $120)

50% off all Yankee Candle large apothecary jar candles and 2-wick tumblers

$13 Croft & Barrow Extra Soft sheet sets in all sizes (originally $40-$80)

$18 Adidas mini backpack (originally $30)

$30 Adidas logo fleece hoodies for women (originally $55)

Of course, there are plenty more deals than only the ones I listed above, so you can browse through the almost 70-page ad to see what jumps out to you.

If you just can't wait for the Black Friday deals, you can start with Black Friday: Unlocked deals, which began early on Friday, Nov. 1. From Nov. 1-3, you can take advantage of over 100 deals online and in stores, according to an email from Kohl's to Elite Daily. You can also get $15 Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent on Friday only. Plus, there is a 20% off coupon available on qualifying purchases, and that's good through Wednesday, Nov. 6. Online shoppers can use the promo code "AUTUMN20" to get the savings.

Courtesy of Kohl's

Additionally, from Monday, Nov. 25 through Wednesday, Nov. 27, there will be daily flash deals that will only be available online for a limited time. You'll also get $15 Kohl's Cash for every $50 purchase from Nov. 25 through Nov. 29.

It's OK if you're feeling overwhelmed with all the deals at the moment. Just make sure you mark down the start times for the major Black Friday sales and browse the site the week of Thanksgiving. TBH, no matter when you shop at Kohl's this holiday season, you're bound to find some kind of deal.