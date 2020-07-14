As if the global coronavirus pandemic wasn't enough to make you feel uneasy, an upcoming film just might do it for you. Songbird, a movie starring KJ Apa, Sofia Carson, and a handful of other big names, will tell the story of life after a serious mutation of the coronavirus caused widespread illness and forced people to go into isolation. Set two years into the future, the film sounds like a chilling sci-fi projection of the present day.

According to a report from Variety, Apa will play an essential worker who has a rare immunity to the virus, which allows him to work as a delivery person. Carson will play his love interest who doesn't share his immunity and must shelter at home. The movie will reportedly focus on Apa’s character as he endures oppressive laws and dangerous circumstances to be with his partner.

Although coronavirus safety measures have led to shutdowns in much of Los Angeles, Songbird is officially in production as of July 14. The Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) originally issued a "do not work order" on the movie on July 2, but the order was rescinded the next day and Variety reported the team began production on July 8.

Jemal Countess/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Some big names in the film world are involved in creating Songbird. The film is directed by Adam Mason, who has lots of directing credits in the "creepy" category, including projects like Blood River and The Devil's Chair. Additionally, Michael Bay (The Purge, Transformers) is a producer.

On screen, Apa and Carson will be joined by a star-studded cast of actors including Demi Moore (whose long list of credits includes iconic films like Ghost and Indecent Proposal), Bradley Whitford (Get Out, The Handmaid's Tale), Craig Robinson (The Office, This Is the End), Jenna Ortega (You), Paul Walter Hauser (BlacKkKlansman), and Peter Stormare (Fargo). As of now, there's not much known about the roles these cast members will be playing.

Apa may best be known for his role as Archie Andrews in The CW's Riverdale, but he has also landed movie roles in recent years, including in The Last Summer and I Still Believe. Carson is also no stranger to film; she starred in Disney Channel’s Descendants franchise and recently helmed the Netflix film Feel the Beat.

There's no official release date for Songbird yet, but perhaps that's a good thing, since it'll give you time to mentally prepare for this pandemic-focused flick.