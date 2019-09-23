The battle for the Iron Throne is long over on Game of Thrones, which wrapped its eighth and final season earlier this year. But fans of the HBO fantasy drama had something to look forward to when several nominated stars of the series reunited at the 2019 Emmy Awards. In particular, Kit Harington and Sophie Turner's reunion at the 2019 Emmys is so sweet you might even be persuaded to watch that controversial series finale again.

Although an onstage reunion of Game of Thrones cast members occurred later during the Emmys ceremony, the sweet moment between onscreen siblings Harington and Turner played out before the award show even began. On Twitter, The Hollywood Reporter columnist Scott Feinberg posted a video of the stars inside the auditorium and tightly embracing each other. After breaking the hug, Turner took Harington's face in her hands and displayed an excited facial expression. The pack truly does survive, Thronies.

On the award-winning drama, Turner played Sansa Stark, the true Queen of the north whose climb to the top was regarded as one of the Season 8 highlights. Harington played Jon Snow, raised as a bastard at Winterfell alongside Sansa and her other siblings, who ended his watch back on the Wall. Given that Jon and Sansa probably weren't destined for cozy hangouts on a regular basis, fans loved seeing this unscripted moment of affection between Harington and Turner.

Both actors were nominated for their Season 8 work on Game of Thrones, with Harington recognized in the Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama category and Turner as one of four Game of Thrones nominees in the Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama category. In Feinberg's video, two-time nominee Harington played it cool while Turner, celebrating her first nod, summed up any Emmy newbie's glee.

This isn't the first time the co-stars have been so openly supportive of and friendly with each other. Turner attended the 2018 wedding of Harington and Game of Thrones actor Rose Leslie, and, as any teasing big brother would, Harington successfully convinced Turner that Jon Snow's death was final, when he knew the character would later resurrect. The fact that audiences will no longer see them as Sansa and Jon makes the duo's ultimate moment of solidarity even more bittersweet.

Following a brief video montage commemorating the drama series, Turner and Harington later appeared onstage alongside many of their Game of Thrones co-stars, including fellow nominees Peter Dinklage, Maisie Williams, Gwendoline Christie, and Alfie Allen. "I think all of us agree how amazing the entire last season was for us," Turner said during the segment.

There's no denying that the chemistry among the Game of Thrones cast played a part in its global success. Whether you lived for Harington and Turner's hug or have your finger crossed for an epic Emmys moment between Turner and her real-life BFF Williams, it might be safe to say that those Game of Thrones feels don't have to end anytime soon. Long live the Starks and their off-screen friendship.