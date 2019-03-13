There are only a few weeks to go between now and the premiere of Game of Thrones final episodes, which means this is the time when all the press interviews and TV appearances happen. With a large ensemble cast, there aren't usually a lot of one-on-one last night appearances as part of this "pole dance," in fact, often the entire cast goes en masse on a single late night show and calls it a thing. However, sometimes one of the A-List leads agrees to do a show like SNL. This year, Kit Harington is hosting Saturday Night Live the weekend before the show comes back.

Kit Harington, who plays Jon Snow, has been one of the few who has been heading up the singleton appearances on late night TV. A few days ago, he did Stephen Colbert's The Late Show on CBS and managed to keep a straight face as the host read him increasingly bizarre theories about how the show would end. As usual, he also managed to talk about the series while giving away zero spoilers.

This will be the actor's first time hosting Saturday Night Live. Harington is very much a "straight-man" in most comedy routines, which makes his decision to go on SNL, an improv comedy series which really does air live, an exciting choice.

Harington also has the misfortune to be appearing the weekend after Sandra Oh, who is promoting her own Sunday night series, Killing Eve. Oh recently hosted the Golden Globes where she proved herself no slouch at comedy, and fans are looking forward to seeing what happens when she cuts loose on Saturday Night.

However, it's not like Harington has not made fun of himself or his character Jon Snow before. Seth Meyers, over on Late Night on NBC is a huge Game of Thrones fan and has done sketches over the years with various stars of the series, including Harington.

Meyers, an SNL alumni, had Harington perform in a sketch much like the ones he'll find himself a part of on the actual Saturday Night Live set. The good news is, he didn't do too badly in Meyers' sketch, so perhaps it's a good sign of how he'll handle the wacky world of SNL.

He's not the first from the cast to take the SNL plunge either. Peter Dinklage, who plays Tyrion Lannister on the show, did it too back in 2016. But Dinklage had decades of live theater work under his belt before he was cast in Thrones, and years of comedy improv to boot. This meant that though there were Game of Thrones-type sketches (including a "Summer is Coming" sketch), the show was free to go completely mad and have Dinklage perform a song and dance number "Space Pants," along with the musical guest, Gwen Stefani.

Somehow I doubt viewers will see Kit Harington and Sara Bareilles doing a music video. But you never know.

Kit Harington will host Saturday Night Live on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Game of Thrones Season 8 will premiere eight days later, on Sunday, April 14, 2019.