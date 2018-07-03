Kit Harington Hasn't Cut His Jon Snow Hair Yet & It Could Be A Major 'GOT' Clue

As Game of Thrones filming draws to a close for the final season, the Harington Hair Watch is officially back on. Fans last stood vigilante over Harington's coif after the finale of Season 5, when Jon Snow "died" on screen, and everyone involved insisted it was totally real. (Except fans knew better.) But where the observations on how long Kit's hair took on a game-like aspect in 2015, now it's deadly serious. When Harington's hair goes, it's over. The good news is Kit Harrington hasn't cut his Jon Snow hair yet, so filming is still happening.

Filming for what though? Didn't Game of Thrones have a wrap party last weekend? Doesn't a wrap party mean that filming has, you know, wrapped? Not really. A wrap party is held as close to the end of filming as humanly possible, but considering the size of the cast, if one includes every last person who died in Game of Thrones over the years, trying to throw a party where almost everyone could make it sometimes requires holding it a little early.

Game of Thrones does traditionally err on the side of early for their parties too. With the American Fourth of July holiday bang in the center of this week, the party was held last weekend, even though there's a bit more filming to go.

Here's a photo of Harington at the party:

Harington hasn't cut his hair yet, which he's made clear he will be doing, just as soon as filming wraps. According to Entertainment Weekly:

I’d like to step away and enjoy the obscurity, cut my hair, make myself less recognizable as the character, and go do and some other things with a completely new look and tone. “Short-short. The beard will be harder to get rid of—I quite like the beard. I like having the long hair and beard both, but it will be like a ritualistic thing. I can’t go into my next role looking the same. This role was brilliant, but I’ll need to get rid of Jon Snow.

But he hasn't done it yet.

(Please feel free to click through, there are a ton of arrival photos in this Twitter thread.)

So what is there left to film for Season 8 which includes Jon Snow?

Warning: Spoilers and Speculation for Game of Thrones Season 8 follow.

Would you believe the answer is King's Landing?

According to fansite Winter Is Coming, the last location left for filming is the Titanic Studio lot, where a replica of King's Landing was created this season in order to properly hold a battle where fire could be used. (Filming on location is nice, but most places prefer if you don't burn their buildings down.) Filming will take place there all week, in and around the King's Landing set.

This is big news for Jon Snow fans, some of whom have worried would not survive heading home to Winterfell, especially with the Night's King and his army now marching south below the Wall.

Fans hope the reveal Jon is Aegon Targaryen will cause him to step forward and throw his hat in the ring for the right to sit upon the Iron Throne. If so, Sansa will be in charge of the North, and not just the Lady of Winterfell.

Is Jon Snow down in King's Landing to do this? He might. Word is Maisie William, who plays Arya Stark, is also still filming this week. If the next Lord of the Seven Kingdoms was looking for a bodyguard, she would be the perfect person to bring with him to pay a final visit to Cersei before taking the Iron Throne back for the Targaryen family once and for all.

Until then, fans wait for the arrival of the final haircut. Game of Thrones' last season will turn up on HBO eventually in 2019.