The Kardashian sisters are practically professionals when it comes to planning their children's birthday parties, and it seems like Kim Kardashian is passing down the hobby to her youngest daughter. With Chicago's second birthday falling on Wednesday, Jan. 15, the mother-daughter duo is already starting to plan the tot's celebration. Kim Kardashian's video of Chi saying "I love You, mommy" is part of the cutest conversation you'll hear all week.

After sharing an Instagram Story of her youngest son, Psalm, sound asleep, it seemed Kardashian had some time on her hands and spent it bantering with Chi about her upcoming birthday. In the first Story, Chi giggled at herself as she said it was brother Sainty's birthday next. When Kardashian corrected the toddler, Chi began with her utterly adorable requests for her big day. Luckily for Kardashian, Chi isn't old enough to recognize her celeb status and her hopes were simple: a pink Minnie Mouse cake.

After their chat about all things Chi Chi's birthday, Kardashian prompted Chicago to say "I love you, mommy" and it will literally melt your heart. Just watch their priceless interaction below.

And check out Psalm snoozing for good measure.

If Chicago's first birthday was any indication of what to expect this year, Minnie Mouse herself may even make an appearance at the party. If you need a refresher, Kardashian, Kanye West, and their famous family celebrated Chi in January 2019 with an over-the-top Alice in Wonderland-themed bash. The party included costumed characters, a craft table, sweets galore, and all things floral.

"My baby Chicago turned 1 this month and we threw her an Alice in 'One' derland themed party," Kardashian captioned a series of pics from the party at the time.

I'm sure whatever the Kardashian-West family does for Chi's birthday will be a celebration to remember, but hopefully they'll make sure it includes a pink Minnie Mouse cake.