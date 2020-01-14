Some of my very favorite days are spent wandering around Target and laughing with my friends over lunch. And now, it seems I have that in common with the Kardashians. Well, at least two of the youngest members of the family who embraced a day out together and were picture-perfect BFFs. Kim Kardashian's video of Chi feeding True is so precious.

Kardashian shared the sweetest series of Instagram pictures and videos of Chicago and True on Monday, Jan. 13, that showed them having basically the best day ever. The tots started out getting pushed around the aisles of Target as they giggled in the back of the cart. At one point, whoever was in control of the cart even gave the girls a spin, something Chi asked for "again" in the cutest little voice.

Chi and True clearly worked up an appetite during their shopping adventure, and were treated to a healthy looking lunch with all the works: Chicken, veggies, beans, and rice. While they basically had identical meals, Chi couldn't help but share hers with True, who eagerly accepted the food and performed a little happy dance in return.

"Swipe for major cuteness," Kardashian captioned the IG post, to which Khloé commented, "Our babies!!!!" The videos are seriously too cute for words, so watch below and do as Kim said — swipe to see them all.

Famous friends and fans of the Kardashians got all the feels watching the heartwarming videos of True and Chi.

Bella Hadid commented, "Ok the the third slide," in reference to Chi feeding True. Ashley Graham, meanwhile, wrote: "MAJOR CUTNESSSSSS."

Even the person who runs Target's official Instagram couldn't get enough of the cuteness, writing, "This is just what we needed to get through Monday."

Kim and Khloé may be known for entertaining millions of fans each Sunday on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, but it appears their daughters could soon steal the show with their outgoing personalities.