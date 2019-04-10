Kim Kardashian is on the cover of the May 2019 issue of Vogue magazine and she’s super emotional about it! After the cover was revealed, Kardashian took to Twitter to share her thoughts on it and Kim Kardashian’s tweets about her Vogue cover show just how important this moment is to her.

Kardashian opened up about being featured on the cover of Vogue in several tweets posted on April 10. In the first tweet, Kardashian shared the cover of the magazine and how this has all been a dream come true for her.

“I’ve dreamed of this moment for so long, many said it would never come,” Kardashian wrote in her tweet. “Words cannot begin to express how much of an honor it is to have my first solo US cover of @VogueMagazine.”

In a subsequent tweet, Kardashian revealed how she used to fantasize about being on the cover of Vogue as a little girl.

“I remember as a little girl flipping through my mom’s subscription each month and dreaming of one day gracing the cover of this iconic magazine,” Kardashian shared alongside two photos from her Vogue photoshoot. “Thank you to the incredible Anna Wintour for your support as always, it means the world to me.”

Here’s a look at Kim Kardashian’s Vogue cover:

In another tweet, Kardashian thanked her husband Kanye West for always believing in her.

“Special thank you to my husband Kanye for speaking into existence that one day I would grace the cover of Vogue when everyone told me to be 'more realistic.' #dreamsdocometrue #speakitintoexistence #voguemagazine,” Kardashian wrote. In her tweet, she shared a photo of her with her kids from the Vogue photoshoot.

So, landing the cover of Vogue was clearly no small feat for Kardashian.

Kardashian has other dreams, too, like becoming a lawyer. She talked about this at length when she sat down for an interview with Vogue. After explaining that she had accepted an apprenticeship with a San Francisco law firm, Kardashian confirmed that she plans to take the bar exam in 2020.

“I had to think long and hard about this,” she explained. Apparently Kardashian felt like she was in over her head when she was working to free Alice Marie Johnson from prison and found herself among people of power.

“The White House called me to advise to help change the system of clemency and I’m sitting in the Roosevelt Room with, like, a judge who had sentenced criminals and a lot of really powerful people and I just sat there, like, Oh, sh*t. I need to know more,” Kardashian explained.

She continued, “I would say what I had to say, about the human side and why this is so unfair. But I had attorneys with me who could back that up with all the facts of the case. It’s never one person who gets things done; it’s always a collective of people, and I’ve always known my role, but I just felt like I wanted to be able to fight for people who have paid their dues to society. I just felt like the system could be so different, and I wanted to fight to fix it, and if I knew more, I could do more."

Wow, Kardashian seems really committed to making a difference in the world. It’s nice to see that she’s found something she’s really passionate about and she’s pursuing it to the fullest of her ability. Go Kim!