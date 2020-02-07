Kim Kardashian got super candid about how she prepared to welcome her daughter Chicago via surrogate. While Kardashian is normally open about many aspects of her life, her experience with surrogacy for the birth of Chicago and Psalm remained primarily private. Kim Kardashian's quotes about her surrogate therapist are enlightening.

Kardashian appeared on divorce attorney Laura Wasser’s podcast All’s Fair and got real about what went into the surrogacy process for Chi, who was born in January 2018. The reality star explained that — first thing's first — Kardashian and Kanye West had to get a surrogate attorney and a surrogate broker.

In E!'s exclusive clip from the podcast, Kardashian explained:

Then the broker recommended that we use a therapist that would communicate with me first and then communicate with [our surrogate] and kind of be our liaison. [The therapist] would suggest, ‘Hey, I think you guys should communicate once a week through text, maybe on Mother's Day. She's a mother as well. Maybe get her a massage or something that's appropriate for her to pamper.' Things like going through the birthing plan, so if anything was uncomfortable she would be that buffer to say, ‘This is who I want in the room. What are you comfortable with? How does this work?

Kardashian ultimately ended up creating a tight-knit bond with the surrogate, who has remained anonymous. "Towards the end we got close enough where we could communicate really without that," she said.

Kardashian and West's son, Psalm, was also born via surrogate, but not by the same woman who gave birth to Chicago. During the couple's second experience with Psalm, Kardashian explained that they did not use a surrogate therapist because she "kind of knew the drill.”

Over the years, Kardashian has defended her decision to use a surrogate after two high-risk pregnancies. Kardashian experienced preeclampsia while pregnant with North and Saint. In a Jan. 18, 2018, post on her app, Kardashian shared:

Having a gestational carrier is definitely different, but anyone who says or thinks it's the easy way out is completely wrong. People assume it's better because you don't have to deal with the physical changes, pain or complications with delivery, but for me it was so hard to not carry my own child, especially after I carried North and Saint. I'm so grateful for modern technology and that this is even possible. It's not for everyone, but I absolutely love my gestational carrier and this was the best experience I've ever had. Our gestational carrier gave us the greatest gift one could give.

Hopefully Kardashian's experience can help other couples who are, or plan on, using a surrogate.