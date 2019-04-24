There’s no question that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are raising some very stylish kids. But what happens when those kids want to swipe mom and dad’s style for school? Nothing good, apparently. Kardashian recently shared some photos of her 6-year-old daughter trying to steal her boots to match her outfit and getting upset because she couldn’t actually wear them. Kim Kardashian’s photos of North throwing a tantrum over her boots are actually pretty amusing, and I'm sure any parent out there (or anyone who's ever wanted to rock a pricey pair of shoes for all the world to see, but couldn't afford them) can relate.

Kardashian took to social media on Wednesday, April 24 to share some photos of North wearing her boots and throwing a tiny tantrum. In the photos, you can see that North is wearing all pink, including her mom’s boots. In the first photos, North looks super thrilled to be wearing pink-snakeskin, thigh-high boots. But by the end of the photo series, she’s definitely upset because Kardashian broke the news to her that she couldn’t wear them. Poor North!

“Sooooo Miss North dressed herself and thought she was ready for the day until I explained she couldn’t wear my boots. 😂💕,” Kardashian wrote in the caption of her social media posts.

Sorry, North. Thigh-high boots aren’t the most appropriate attire for a 6-year-old. But she definitely seemed dedicated to pulling her whole look together, so I can understand why she was so upset over not being able to wear them.

Needless to say, it was a dramatic situation and Kardashian’s photos of it certainly captured it all. Here’s a look at the photos Kardashian shared on social media:

As sad and somewhat amusing as all this is, the fact remains that North has way more fashion sense than many grown adults. I mean, she’s pretty much on her way to becoming a style icon right now. Remember when she was on the cover of WWD and Kardashian was so, so proud of her little one? That was back in February 2019 and Kardashian posted all about it on Instagram.

Kardashian shared a whole bunch of photos of North from the WWD photoshoot and from her caption on the post, you can tell she was one proud mama. You can check out those photos here.

“My most stylish and beautiful baby girl North shot her 1st cover for @wwd !!!!” Kardashian wrote in the caption of her Instagram post. “She loves fashion & beauty and has so much fun doing this!”

Needless to say, North is something of a fashionista, which means she’s certainly following in her mom’s footsteps. Even so, she’s still a bit young to wear her mom’s shoes in a literal sense. At least Kardashian found some humor in the moment. I’m sure North will, too, at some point.

For now, North will just have to wait her turn for those pink snakeskin boots. You have to give the kid credit, though, because she really did have a really cute outfit ready to go. She definitely has her own style which I’m sure Kardashian and even West are encouraging and are proud of. It’ll be interesting to see how that plays out as she gets older.