Kim Kardashian absolutely loves being a mom! And she shows it every chance she gets. She mentions her kids in almost every interview and she’s always posting pics of them to her social media accounts. In fact, Kardashian shared an adorable photo of her two youngest kids on Tuesday, May 22. Kim Kardashian’s photo of Saint and Chicago West cuddling with each other is definitely one of the cutest things you’re going to see today.

In the photo, which Kardashian shared via her Instagram account, shows two-year-old Saint getting all snuggly with his little sister Chicago. Kardashian captioned the photo with, “Sometimes we all need hugs”.

So sweet! In the photo, Saint is wearing a pair of really cute Mickey Mouse pajamas. Plus, he’s rocking his curls, which are envy-worthy! Little Chicago, who is just four months old, is dressed in all white. The two are relaxing on a little sofa just for them.

It’s honestly so adorable! Nothing like a little sibling love! Unfortunately, Kardashian’s eldest child North isn’t in the photo, but I’m sure she was around as well! Maybe Kardashian got another snap of all three kids together!

In any case, Saint and Chicago look super happy together.

Here's a look at the adorable photo:

As happy as Kardashian and her kids seem, not all is perfect in her growing family. Kardashian and her husband Kanye West have been the subject of a number of controversies lately.

Kardashian was recently under fire for sharing a photo via her Instagram that promoted appetite suppressing lollipops. People roasted her on social media to the point where she had to change the caption of the post to make it less ...dodgy.

Even The Good Place star Jameela Jamil had something to say about it:

MAYBE don’t take appetite suppressors and eat enough to fuel your BRAIN and work hard and be successful. And to play with your kids. And to have fun with your friends. And to have something to say about your life at the end, other than ‘I had a flat stomach.’

Oof. That’s pretty harsh! But Jamil is a staunch advocate for healthy body image, so I can see where she’s coming from! At the same time, you also have to give Kardashian credit for changing her post amid all the negative feedback.

See the controversial photo down below:

As for Kardashian’s husband ...well, he’s been making lots of headlines for lots of different things lately. The ordeal started over a month ago when West went on a Twitter tirade about writing his own book in real-time via tweets. Then, he went on TMZ and said that slavery was “a choice”, which really angered a lot of people.

And on top of all that, West also got rid of his phone and announced it on Twitter.

“For anyone who’s tried to text or call me in the past 2 weeks I got rid of that phone so I could focus on these albums,” West wrote.

While ridding himself of his phone may seem like a drastic measure, West actually did it for a good reason: he’s working on new music and wants to focus all his energy on that.

Here’s a peak at what West is working on:

So, yeah, Kardashian and West have been busy trying to navigate this everlasting PR nightmare. But they’re doing a pretty good job, I think. And if Kardashian has time to post sweet pics of her kids amid all the media noise and ridiculousness, then more power to her.

They have a cute little family. Let them be happy and at peace for once!