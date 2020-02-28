Stop what you're doing and prepare to gush. Kim Kardashian shared the sweetest photos of her youngest daughter, Chicago, bonding with a dog bigger than her, and they may be the cutest pics of Chi yet. Kim Kardashian's photo of Chi hugging a huge dog are sure to brighten your day.

The Kardashian kids are known for being animal lovers, and the Kardashian-West household is full of adorable little pets that are obviously so loved by North, Saint, Chi, and Psalm. The family recently welcomed three Pomeranians into their home: Sushi, Saké, and Samba. But it seems Chi is craving the companionship of a bigger dog these days.

When Chi came face-to-face with a massive pup on Wednesday, Feb. 26, she proved she's the ultimate dog enthusiast.

"My Chi girl loves doggies!!!" Kardashian captioned the series of pictures in which Chi is smiling like it was the best moment of her life so far. Kardashian's followers couldn't help but admire how happy Chi looked with the pup.

"She's smart," Khloé Kardashian wrote, while Kim's BFF Jonathan Cheban joked: "She likes that dog more than me 😂😂."

Kim's makeup artist Mary Phillips wrote: "Chi chi!!! She looks SO happy! This is so cute!"

Check out the pure photos below, and scroll to the second image to see Chi giving the pup the biggest hug.

To some kids, the size of this dog would seem intimidating, but it seems Chi's love of animals made her fearless, and she had no problem embracing her new canine pal.

It's been a busy month for little Chi. On Feb. 5, Kim opened up to Good Morning America about a scary fall that left the toddler with a scar on her face.

"The other day, my daughter Chicago fell out of her high chair, cut her whole face," Kim said. "Stitches. Had to figure it all out. So stuff happens … you just gotta roll with it. She’s OK — big scar on her cheek, but she’s OK."

After a fall like that, Chi definitely deserved a big hug from her new furry friend.