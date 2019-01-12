When it comes to the accessorizing habits of the rich and famous, blinging-out your teeth might just be the most head-scratching practice of all, IMHO. Nothing says you've got money to burn than a full set of iced-out teeth, and unsurprisingly, Kim Kardashian West has taken on the trend more than once. On Friday, Jan. 11, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians regular took to her Instagram and Twitter to debut her latest purchase, and true to form, Kim Kardashian's new diamond grills feature plenty of bling as well as one style detail she's been sporting for the last few years.

Kim Kardashian might just take the cake as the queen of being extra AF (she's reportedly splashed out $750,000 for four gold-plated toilets, and she has a $1 million fridge that's fully encrusted with Swarovski crystals), and she continued to showcase her love of all things bling on Friday with a photo that featured her teeth getting the glam treatment.

On Jan. 11, the reality TV personality headed to her social media channels to show off her new grills, which were reportedly crafted by Parisian jewelry designer Dolly Cohen, and feature a bedazzled cross between her two front teeth while encasing her all eight of her lower teeth in diamonds. Even if Cohen's name isn't familiar to most people, you probably have seen her work in the mouths of some of Hollywood's biggest names. She's created blinged-out mouthpieces for A-listers such as Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Rita Ora, Drake, and Cara Delevingne.

Kardashian captioned the close-up photo of the diamond-studded piece, "new grillz."

While this isn't the first time Kim K has purchased a set of ice for her mouth, it's arguably the most extra piece she's worn thus far.

Almost a year ago, the star debuted a diamond grill styled after her namesake, and she's since shown off her love of the accessory by donning the same grill to promote her KKW Beauty line.

We can only guess how much the custom piece cost (probably significantly more than the 200 euro base price that Cohen cited in an interview with Vogue) and the diamond cross detailing on her upper teeth is classic Kim K.

Anyone who's been following along with the star's style evolution knows that bedazzled cross necklaces have pretty much become Kardashian's signature in recent years. Back on Aug. 13, 2016, the mom-of-three rocked major goth vibes with a black jeweled piece, while she donned a few gold and diamond Lorraine Schwartz creations for the Met Gala in 2018.

More recently, Kardashian showed off a black diamond cross choker while stepping out with her sister, Kourtney, at the LACMA Art & Film Gala.

Just further proof that the KKW Beauty mogul loves her cross detailing, which maybe makes her latest grill arguably her most personalized one yet.

Unsurprisingly, Twitter has ~thoughts~ about the extravagant purchase, and they let their feelings be known.

From the comments section, I'm guessing most people probably can't relate to wanting to cap their teeth in diamonds, but you do you, Kim.