One of my ultimate favorite things to find as I aimlessly tap through Instagram stories to avoid getting out of bed on a Friday morning is, without a doubt, a throwback photo from one of my favorite celebrities. And when it's a throwback photo spree — aka, a million childhood photos back to back to back — well, that's even better. And that's exactly what Kim Kardashian blessed the world with the morning of March 29. Kim Kardashian's Instagrams of throwback photos will literally walk you through her childhood. And while we know from the childhood photos of Kim K that have gone viral in the past that Kim was blessed from an early age with a level of grace and style most people don't achieve until well into their 20s (or, in my case, never), these photos prove she did go through her own awkward phase (albeit, a seemingly short one).

Just past midnight EST on March 29, Kim Kardashian took to Instagram stories to give her followers fair warning, writing, "Can't sleep going through old pics," over a black background. Fans instantly knew they were in store for a virtual photo album they did not want to miss, and boy did Kim K deliver.

The first few photos were epic throwbacks from when Kim was 9 years old.

"Jojo Siwa has nothing on us and our bows," she captioned a photo of herself with her arm slung around her young friend Allison with a massive bow fixed to her high ponytail that would definitely get Jojo Siwa's stamp of approval.

Instagram/Kim Kardashian

She followed that up with this gem featuring her grandmother MJ:

Instagram/Kim Kardashian

Here's a closeup of her 9-year-old bow game (which was no joke):

Instagram/Kim Kardashian

Then she shared more photos with Allison.

"We thought we were so cool," she captioned one photo of the pair rocking oversized sweaters (hers had Micky Mouse on it) and teased, high ponytails held up with glorious scrunchies.

Instagram/Kim Kardashian

You thought you were cool? This photo is dripping with cool, Kim.

Kim then jumped forward four years to her surprise 13th birthday party.

Her awkward phase seemingly came and went sometime in between Micky Mouse-sweater/high-ponytail era and high school, because there's not one drop of awkward on Kim to be seen in these photos.

Instagram/Kim Kardashian

Instagram/Kim Kardashian

Next up, Kim showed off her teenage bob...

... which, for the record, I could not love more.

Instagram/Kim Kardashian

Back to 12 years old:

Instagram/Kim Kardashian

A young Kourtney appeared in her next snap:

Instagram/Kim Kardashian

Everyone had an emo stage, OK?

Kim's was in 1992.

Instagram/Kim Kardashian

Here's a look back at the time Kim cameoed in a Stairclimber commercial:

Instagram/Kim Kardashian

Here she is reppin' Adidas way before Yeezys were even a thing:

Instagram/Kim Kardashian

Finally, Kim took her followers all the way, all the way back.

Check out these adorbs photos from when she was a wee tot.

Instagram/Kim Kardashian

Instagram/Kim Kardashian

Instagram/Kim Kardashian

All in all, it seems like Kim K had a relatively normal childhood with just as many cringey childhood photos to show for it as the next person. Thanks for taking us down memory lane, girl!