For me, it feels like it was just yesterday, but June 15 officially marks six years now since we first started keeping up with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's eldest daughter. If you're ready to take a trip down memory lane, Kim Kardashian's birthday post for North West will make you feel a kind of way with all the mother-daughter moments. The Keeping up with the Kardashians star's mini-me might be growing up, but these photos will give you a dose of nostalgia with a look back on the pair's close relationship over the last six years.

On Saturday, June 15, the mom-of-four rang in her eldest daughter's sixth birthday by sharing a post to Instagram and Twitter that reflects on motherhood and her relationship with her mini-me. Since welcoming North back in 2013, the reality star has made no secret of the fact that she and her daughter are super close. While making an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show back in January 2014, the star confessed that welcoming North into the Kardashian-West household set the stage for expanding her family later on.

"I always wanted about six [kids]," she admitted to the talk show host. "After having her, I would have a million."

Then, in 2016, the star opened up about her evolving relationship with her mini-me and her hopes for the future. "I value my relationship with her so much," she said in an interview with the Editorialist. "I want to become best friends with her to the [point that] she can ask me anything."

Judging by Kardashian's latest Instagram and Twitter posts, it looks like they're already there. In the five-picture collage that the reality star shared on social media, the duo looks as thick as thieves as they bond at a pizza place, take selfies in bed, cuddle on a swing, and exchange smooches on a beach.

"Happy Birthday my sweet girl!" Kardashian captioned the reflective post. "The last 6 years have been the best of my life raising you and seeing you grow up."

She concluded, "Mommy loves you forever and beyond!"

Grandmother and momager Kris Jenner also took to Instagram to celebrate the special occasion with nine photos that show that the apple doesn't fall far from the tree. Seriously, though, the pint-sized fashionista looks like she definitely takes after her mama when it comes to her sartorial prowess.

"Happy Birthday to my little Angel Northie!!!!" Jenner wrote. "What a bright light you are and such a blessing to our family!! Your magic and sunshine lights up every room and I adore how creative and smart you are. You are so kind and loving to everyone you know and have a beautiful heart and soul."

She concluded, "I love you so much precious North and it is a pleasure and a privilege to be your Grandmother. I love you. Lovey xo #HappyBirthdayNorth."

While Kardashian and Jenner are the first to wish North a happy birthday, I have a feeling that they'll definitely not be the last, and I'd keep an eye out for another joint birthday celebration with cousin and BFF Penelope again in the coming days. In the meantime, prepare take a trip down memory lane with all the birthday posts that are sure to start rolling in from the 6-year-old's extended family. Happy birthday, North!