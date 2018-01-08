Kim Kardashian Wears Tiny Sunglasses Because Of This Hilarious Email From Kanye West

Remember this past summer when micro-shades became a huge thing? Everyone from Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner to Zoë Kravitz and Millie Bobby Brown were spotted rocking the tiny pairs of specs, which I can't imagine actually even, you know, protect your eyes. Still, I get that it's an aesthetic the stars were going for here. If there was any remaining doubt, it's now vanished thanks to the reveal during the Jan. 7 episode of KUWTK that Kim Kardashian wears tiny sunglasses because Kanye told her to. And he did it in an email.

You heard me.

“[Kanye] sent me a whole email like, ‘You cannot wear big glasses anymore. It’s all about tiny little glasses,’” Kardashian said on the Jan. 7 episode, in which she was wearing a set of the tiny frames that had been hand-selected by her discerning husband. “He sent me like, millions of ’90s photos with tiny little glasses like this.”

First of all... I love the '90s, so well done, sir! And any time this man gives his wife fashion advice, I am so here for it. Like remember when Kim stopped by Live! With Kelly And Michael a few years ago and admitted to bursting into tears after Kanye went through her closet and threw out everything he didn't think was cool enough?

Pure gold.

Here's the thing: Kanye really has upped Kim's fashion game big time. You can't deny that the reality star has become a bona fide style icon since she started following his advice. The only problem I have this time around is with her husband's chosen method of delivery. Because email? That's, just like, way old school, Pablo. I can't even imagine how one of these messages would begin. Do you think he goes the formal route with a "Dear Kimberly" at the top? Or do you think he just launches right in all stream-of-conscious without any punctuation? And what do you think he wrote in the subject line? Whatever it was, I bet there were all caps and an exclamation point involved.

Also... millions of photos? I seriously hope they weren't hi-res. Because if you've ever been on the receiving end of an email with tons of hi-res images attached, then you know how annoying it is. I mean, who wants to download and then open all those files? That so does not sound like something Kim would be up for. Kris, maybe. But Kim? Never.

Now, here's the other thing: Wouldn't it have been so much easier for Kanye to just FaceTime Kim to share his inspired thoughts? Or, like, wait until he got home later? I mean, he could have even had a whole bunch of prop glasses on hand to illustrate his point.

Of course, there's always the chance this whole email thing will somehow surface, and I would pay good money right now for somebody to actually make that happen.

Anyway, as we all know, Kim did eventually take her husband's advice and trade in her signature oversized sunnies for teeny tiny ones over the summer, and I have to say the look is a vast improvement.

Not only am I loving the whole Kate-Hudson-in-Almost-Famous vibe, and not only can you see more of Kimmy's gorg face, but the look also helps solve that whole pesky sunglasses tan issue poor Keeks has suffered from in the past.

So yeah, I'm totally on board with the micro-shade trend. Here's hoping it sticks around for another summer so I have a chance to jump on the bandwagon.

Of course, there's always the chance Kanye will start spinning his wheels over the next six months and suddenly decide he wants to try to make these bad boys re-happen:

In which case, the only person who can save us is Regina George and she's not even real.