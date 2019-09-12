It's like Kim Kardashian has ESP or something. The reality star rolled up to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Sept. 11 to promote her new Skims line of shapewear and chat about season 17 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. And, like, season 17?! Holy shizballs! But here's the truly amazing thing, dolls — Kim Kardashian predicted her future career as a reality star back when she was only 12 years old. True story. So basically her skills have no limit. The limit does not exist.

Apparently, the vision came to the media personality/fashion designer/beauty guru/law school student when she started watching The Real World as a tween. In case you forgot or are too young to recall, TRW first dropped in 1992 and was a legit phenomenon back in its heyday. It was basically the reality show that launched a billion reality shows, and, like, what a gift to our pop culture landscape, you know?

Anyhoo, Fallon was pretty much in awe of the fact that KUWTK has lasted for 17 seasons — the fam is currently filming season 18! — and so he asked Kardashian if she ever dreamed of being on a reality show when she was younger. Fallon def seemed to be sort of joking when he asked the question, but KKW totally surprised the host with her answer: "I did."

"When I was, like, 12 years old, whenever The Real World came out, I was obsessed," she explained to an incredulous Fallon. "I saw it and I was like, 'This is what I am going to do.'"

Pretty impressive, Keeks!

She then went on to explain how everyone around her used to point out that the Kardashian crew's never-ending shenanigans would make for great TV.

"People would come up to me and say, 'No sitcom writer could write this reality of your family. No one would believe it," she recalled. "Like, 'OK, season 9... your stepdad will be your stepmom.' Or, like, 'Hey, this season you're gonna be married and then two months later, you're not.'"

Girlfriend speaks the truth!

Fans of the show know the Kar-Jenner fam has been through it these last few years, and Kardashian admitted that it's not always easy to be so open about everything.

"It's hard at times to share it all the time," she said. "But with all that, we love to share what we're going through, and we found that's it's been really helpful for other people that are dealing with something similar."

Kardashian also spilled the beans on whether or not she's planning to pack up the fam and make a big move to Wyoming.

"My husband did just buy a ranch there, and his dream and his vision is to move there," she said. "I love LA, so I envision summers, I envision some weekends but yeah, we love it. It’s like the prettiest place you’ve ever seen in your entire life."

The only problem? Her kids can't get good wifi service for their iPads. And you can watch Kimmie tell that story here: